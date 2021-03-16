If you are one of the people who are affiliated with Xbox Game Pass, this news interests you. This Monday it was announced that Outriders, the latest game of People can fly and that is published by Square enix, will be available through this service.

You might think that it would be after its launch, but in reality, it is not. It will be from the first day that it is available that this title can be enjoyed through this popular platform.

Outriders will be on Xbox Games Pass from the start

In this way it can be played not only on the family of consoles of Xbox, but on mobile phones and tablets that work with Android. The latter thanks to the power of Cloud Gaming (Beta).

When are we talking about exactly? Well, at a fairly close date, and it will be April 1. At once it became clear that it is not a joke of April Fool’s, in case anyone suspected. This initiative is sure to draw attention to the game.

Outriders: Here comes the demo, but what else can you expect before launch?

Outriders is the most recent creation of the study that was behind Bulletstorm. As such, it’s a hybrid proposition that mixes brutal, high-intensity combat with deep RPG-style customization systems.

The plot of this title is set in a distant future, where humanity has begun to colonize planets beyond Earth. It is on one of these trips that a promising world is discovered.

Fighting with the use of super abilities and powers

The only problem is that this place, Enoch, suffers from tremendous energy storms. Together they are known as The Anomaly (The Anomaly, in Spanish) while searching for a mysterious sign.

What no one knew is that those who are subjected to this energetic storm acquire super powers. It is through multiple abilities that now it is fought on the surface of this planet, in battles of great intensity.

Not only do you have to deal with rival groups in OutridersBut against the same wildlife that has mutated into terrifying monsters. But Enoch it is for many the last hope of humanity.

This title can be enjoyed on consoles Xbox and other systems alone or cooperatively. Currently, a demo of the game is available, which allows you to test what this new proposal of People can fly Y Square enix.

Source.



