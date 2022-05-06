A new report reveals that, despite a good start, Outriders failed to make a profit in 2021. The report comes from the developer People Can Fly.

The company revealed that the game has yet to make revenue from its publisher, that is Square Enix. This was something that was already almost clear in August last year, when the developer said that Square Enix had yet to pay him a royalty. Even several months after that declaration, the development studio has still not received any royalties.

“From the time the game has been completed and placed on the market (which occurred on 1 April 2021), the Company is entitled to payable royalties if specific proceeds (as defined in the agreement) from its sales ensure that the publisher recovers a level. predetermined costs incurred in connection with the development, promotion and distribution of the game. The level of royalties depends on the amount of specific revenue from game sales“wrote the developer in his report.

“The Group did not receive royalties from the publisher for the period up to 31 December 2021, which means that at the balance sheet date the net proceeds from the sale of Outriders were not sufficient to recover the costs and expenses incurred by the publisher for develop, distribute and promote the title“.

Despite this report, Square Enix still decided not to part with the IP following the acquisition of Embracer Group.

Source: TweakTown