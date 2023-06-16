Outridersthe multiplayer looter shooter from People Can Fly, more than two years after its launch has not yet generated profits.

The confirmation came from the latest financial report published by the firm, relating to the last quarter which ended on March 31st, where it confirmed that has yet to receive royalties from Square Enix, the publisher of the game. In the same document we also learned that the team is working on an exclusive triple A for Microsoft.

As we know, in fact, People Can Fly will begin to obtain earnings from the Japanese company only when Outriders begins to generate profits, i.e. total revenues will exceed development and marketing costs, which more than two years after its launch has not yet verified and at this point there is a risk that it will never happen.

The strange thing, as we already pointed out last year, is that Square Enix had spoken of results exceeding expectations close to launch, a sign that perhaps the estimates were quite low or perhaps that sales suffered a sudden drop immediately after publication and never recovered, despite post-launch support and the launch last June of the Worldslayer expansion .