Developed by People Can Fly, Outriders will be expanded this year with the DLC Worldslayer. While the release date for the additional content is still pending, you can watch a stream detailing Worldslayer tomorrow, April 21, 2022 from 6pm.

During the broadcast, a deeper insight into the new systems and content of the expansion should be provided. New areas and enemies have already been hinted at in the latest trailer.

“With the free update of New Horizon, we have already implemented much of the community wishes before the big Worldslayer expansion arrives in 2022“said Jon Brooke, co-studio head of Square Enix External Studios.”There has never been a better time to start, restart or continue the journey through Enoch than in this definitive version of Outriders.“.

Outriders launched in April last year for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, and PC. Despite some problems, the title had more than 3.5 million players in May 2021, and publisher Square Enix dubbed Outriders the company’s “next big franchise.”

Source: GamingBolt