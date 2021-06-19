People Can Fly said they are still working to improve Outriders. There patch arriving next week, for example, will significantly increase the drop rate of legendary weapons and armor. It even looks like it will double the frequency of obtaining this coveted and special equipment.

Some Outriders characters

Barriers that prevented Legendaries from dropping at any level will also be removed. An anti-duplicate legendary system will also be implemented, which means that if you already have an item in your inventory or stash, you can try to re-roll its stats. The system will not guarantee that every drop is unique, but it will provide a second roll to avoid a duplicate.

With this new update, scripted boss loot will also be able to drop all of them legendary helmets not specific to the class. This change, according to the developers, will improve the variety of items in the campaign and simplify the growth of secondary characters.

The luck system will also be improved to avoid long periods without legendary gear. People Can Fly said the next patch will also include changes and improvements to the backend login system to improve the access times, especially on Xbox. Outriders is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.