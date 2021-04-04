The Outriders team says it is still “working through” the shooter’s numerous connection and server issues, but revealed it would, “in the near future”, “share more specific details about what [went wrong] and what we’ve been doing about it “.

As servers suffered for the third consecutive day since the shooter launched on 1st April – with some still reporting issues even today – players are now calling for a “proper post-mortem” to explain “what went wrong and lessons learned”.

In a quote tweet shared on the official Outriders Twitter account, the community team said it would “absolutely” look into sharing the lessons learned with players.

“We’re still continually working through it all, but we’re hoping to in the near future share more specific details about what’s going on and what we’ve been doing about it,” the statement said.

At the time of writing, things seem a little more stable, although many players are still experiencing issues signing in and staying online today. I’ve personally encountered countless disconnections and matchmaking errors over the weekend, including a fun-if-frustrating period where I fell through the floor in every game I spawned into.

As for crossplay?

“We are treating this issue with the highest priority and are working on patches that resolve these issues,” another tweet says.

“We don’t yet have an ETA on the patch readiness but it, unfortunately, won’t be released before the end of the weekend as it needs to be propped across all platforms.”

As Wes shared earlier this week, there’s a thread on reddit that rounds up all the game’s early issues and offers solutions and workarounds where available. While you wait to log in, why not give his Outriders impressions a read?