I must begin this analysis of Outriders saying they surprised me. The demo was interesting to me, but not to the point that I thought it would be a game that I wanted to fully immerse myself in. And yet, with the complete game, I have found things that I liked a lot, although of course, with others that continue to discourage me. I must say that the game world, its sci-fi lore, with a raw and violent attitude, has captured me quite a bit.

Outriders is a third person shooter that seems like a cross between Gears of War and Destiny. This comparison is not strange if we understand that People Can Fly, in charge of Outriders, also developed Gears Of War: Judgment. This studio also worked on Bullestorm and Painkiller. So it is a studio that has experience in the genre, so you are going to find a game that does things well in everything it sets out to do. In addition, it is a game that has a future ahead of it with the DLC announced.

The version optimized for Xbox Series X was used for this Outriders analysis.

Outriders Analysis

The premise of Outriders is nothing new, but it would be quite unfair in this analysis if we were to judge him for that. Is it possible to invent something new in these times when everything has already been invented? It is possible, but extremely difficult. Most of the time we find ourselves with the same ideas being tried over and over again. Although renovated in one way or another. Outriders is a game that tries to do this, to renew the idea of ​​a humanity that flees from planet earth looking for hope in the vast universe.

The new planet is not a tourist destination at all. As soon as Enoch arrives, they are greeted by paranormal phenomena that have dire consequences, exterminating a large part of the humans who came to colonize. The rest will be at the mercy of a hostile planet, wars between survivors for food, and mutations. The lore in the game begins to grow rich after you leave the huts of the first city and travel through forests, mountains and deserts on the trail of a mysterious sign.

A Gears with powers

Outriders is a game that struggles to catch up. Or at least, it’s hard for him to get interesting. Because the most interesting thing, those strange beings, monsters, energies take time to make their appearance. And this is what shines the most in the world of Outriders. Both visually, lore and playable, the world of Outriders is more interesting when you discover that you are a mutation and you begin to use the powers not only against humans but against these strange beasts that you discover in the world. And even more in cooperative.

The four classes offered by Outriders are quite satisfying, and correspond to all the playstyles you could want within the genre: Long-range Technomancer, Medium-range Pyromancer, Melee Trickster, and the Devastator that is the tank. When you play cooperatively, you can see how each class contributes something to the battle by allowing you to play at a higher difficulty. I must say that most of the time I played alone and although I enjoyed it, it seems like a game made to be enjoyed as a team.

As for the skill trees, it must be said the following: it is structured in such a way that at the same time it feels simple but also gives you the possibilities to create your own style of play and your own type of character.

Combat with covers

If Outriders and Gears resemble one thing, it is in their coverage. But unlike this one, Gears has a coverage system that is implemented in combat, the arrangement of these on stage seems natural. This instead is a major flaw in Outriders, which combat scenarios are full of coverage that doesn’t feel natural. There are moments and scenarios where this is less noticeable, but in reality it was made me that People Can Fly could do more in this regard.

As for the fighting, everything becomes more interesting by the powers. As long as you think about shooting, things stay within the standard. Instead power system helps keep things interesting even in the process fights, because once you master it, you feel powerful and you manage to pass the small and big obstacles without feeling that the game is getting too easy. In multiplayer, these abilities have a lot of potential because of the possibility of generating coordinated destruction.

Something that I really liked about Outriders is the linear nature of maps. This limits the content of the game to a main mission that you must complete, and a few secondary missions that offer you a more extensive experience with the map and the enemies. I really enjoyed this game design, because it allows you to enjoy each of the maps without getting bored, and allowing you to move on to the next map.

Action not history

While the history has potential but fails to captivate you at all. It has its moments, it is true, but if you are not interested in being told stories, you can ignore it completely. The subject of connecting emotionally with the players does not usually happen very well. And this is because Outriders knows what it wants you to focus on: action. It is not a game for those who want a deep game with characters that they can fall in love with.

Instead of a story, the game immerses you in sessions full of action and entertainment. You can also do it by playing with others through a random matching session. Boss fights, it must be said, are pretty well thought out. You have to think of a kind of strategy, especially when you raise the difficulty (which in Outriders has many more than just the three basic ones, almost in the style of Diablo). But they are also exciting and challenging.

The best is not the loot

In what it looks like Destiny it is perhaps more in terms of visuals than anything else. The way you adjust the menus, or how the rewards, chests, random loot and others are arranged. However, unlike Destiny, Outriders have a loot quality issue. There don’t seem to be enough legendary weapons to make one feel satisfied. Also, it’s not that these are especially powerful when it comes to the other weapons, aside from a flashy skin and a special mod.

Precisely, one of the most interesting mechanics but that play against the legendary sets of the loot, is the possibility of boning the weapons. As it turns out, modifications to these can be recycled. This means that if you have a weapon whose mod you like, you can swap it out for another, bone it up, and swap the mod for a fairly low cost. In general, the system for creating, modifying and boning weapons is simple and functional, And I like. But it may not be the loot’s best friend.

conclusion

Outriders do a lot of things well. And others not so much. Within the looter shooter game, there are games that offer a more complete experience. Like Destiny itself. Nevertheless, Outriders manages to offer a much better experience with the theme of powers and its cooperative system that is simply magnificent, because of how easy it is to use and how much it improves the experience. Graphically and sonically it also has its moments. It can look beautiful and sound great, but it can also be just plain okay. Although something that many will like to know is that it is completely bent.

Another interesting thing for many is that if after 20 to 25 hours that the main campaign lasts you want more content, Outriders offers endgame content. After finishing the game, you will unlock the expeditions. These are small, custom missions where you play against the clock, with faster completion times that grant rarer loot. Certainly these lack variety, but that does not mean they cease to be an option that many will be able to enjoy.