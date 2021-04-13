Outriders appeared inside the scene gamer as a somewhat confusing product for multiplayer, as its first images showed it as a looter shooter more.

The comparisons with other similar games were immediate, but all of them fell apart little by little.

This game, developed by People can fly, presents us with a future where our planet has died and humanity’s only option is to travel to another system, but things turn out worse than expected.

A hostile world that tries to annihilate you

The plot of Outriders it is extremely simple and we could say that until cliché, since it places us shortly after the Earth collapses.

To preserve the human race, a group of colonizers who travel to Enoch, a planet with similar characteristics to the one that they manage to arrive safely, although soon everything is ruined.

A phenomenon, named as ‘The Anomaly’, ends up transforming all living beings into ferocious and hostile beasts, while killing many humans, although others undergo a radical change.

Those who manage to survive become ‘abnormal’. People with the ability to use energy and transform it into powerful destructive or protective abilities, and this is where your adventure begins.

A mix of mechanics that accompany a science fiction plot

If at any time you believed that Outriders it would be an imitation of Destiny or from Warframe, I must tell you that you are wrong, because although there are similar elements, this title is made with its own identity.

East shooter RPG brings together mechanics and approaches to titles such as Gears of War and Diablo, the latter being where they took more inspiration.

Yes, your character has a wide selection of firearms, you must take cover to shoot safely and you can also get equipment from your victims, but this is only the tip of the iceberg.

Outriders penalizes in a certain way those who pretend to confront him as if he were a shooter common, since the enemies have strategies to flank you and even an arsenal that will not allow you to hide for long.

To avoid this, you will have to be extremely aggressive and mix your firepower with your skills, and that is precisely what I want to talk to you about.

Four styles of play for all Outriders

In this title you will not be a simple soldier who goes out to the battlefield of an unknown planet, because as I mentioned at the beginning, you will be one of the abnormals who use the energy of the anomaly.

The first step is to customize your character using a limited series of faces, hairstyles, scars and colors, of course, having the freedom to give him the gender you prefer.

Once you finish with this process you must play a prologue that explains the basics to understand who you are and what your mission is, but if you have already finished it you can go straight to the good.

Outriders allows you to choose between four different specializations:

Technomancer: Specialist in supporting the team while maintaining long distance.

Pyromantic: A medium-range fire caster.

Cheat: A short-range assassin who must enter and exit battle by breaking through space-time.

Devastating: The tank that stays in close range of the enemy and tries to attract damage.

Each of the specs has its own pros and cons, but they all share similar survival mechanics.

As a cheater you can manipulate time.

The only way to get ahead of the attacks is to mix the use of your skills with your firearms, since there are no medicine cabinets or things like that here. To restore your health you must deal damage to the enemy.

Pure action in linear environments

Outriders it does not give you the freedom to lose yourself exploring, or at least not as in other titles, since the maps are designed in a linear way.

This means that you will have the route from A to B marked, and from time to time you can detour into small alleys with extra missions.

The construction of the scenarios makes it very evident when you are about to face some danger, especially when you face humanoids, since in these cases you will find extremely similar environments full of barricades and high ground.

Covering up helps a bit, but you have to fight to live.

These fights are pure action and you will not have a chance to breathe, because at the slightest carelessness you will receive a volley of bullets.

Things change when you face the nature of Enochas they can catch you off guard and is much tougher to crack than humanoids.

Facing the horde of monsters can be a real nightmare, so you better have nerves of steel, or you could end up smashing a control when you face them.

World Difficulty: Diablo’s Legacy in Outriders

The difficulty of the world deserves its own section, as it is one of the key features of the game.

As you advance and defeat enemies the difficulty of the game will gradually increase, giving you rewards and leading you by the hand to become a Outrider expert.

In total there are 15 levels that increase the difficulty of your rivals, but in return they give you the possibility of obtaining rare armor and weapons.

If you are skilled you can survive with more powerful enemies.

This system allows you to adapt the game to your rhythm, since you can change it at any time to make your experience a walk or a torture.

Reaching the last level is not an easy task, so you will need hours of play, a very good team, and a lot of perseverance.

Stat Customization: The Legacy of RPGs

We’ve already talked about abilities, how to kill enemies, and even world difficulty, but none of it would be fun without customization.

As in any good RPG, the team you get will have its own stats to create unique builds, but you will have to think carefully.

Your armor and even your weapon enhance your defense, attack, resistances and even abilities, offering mods that extend their power, duration or that cause altered effects on enemies.

Keep an eye on your stats.

This complements a talent tree that specializes you in a certain field depending on your class. In my case I chose to increase my defenses for the tank role, although it can choose to do brutal damage.

Your talent tree will give you power, resistances, or weapon damage.

Like Enoch, Outriders are seriously flawed

Although the gameplay and mechanics of Outriders They are very funny and well grounded, the narrative section leaves much to be desired, as they opt for a simple plot full of clichés.

This improves a bit when performing the secondary missions, talking to the characters who allow it and even reading documents, but it is not enough to make an impact.

During my playing period I experienced serious connection problems with the servers, both for the solo campaign and for playing online.

Once you enter there are usually few problems, at least alone.

This is for me one of the worst defects of Outriders, as it is impossible to play without an internet connection, which limits the experience.

Boss battles are rare, but new players may find it frustrating that those with more than one phase force you to replay the entire fight.

A worthwhile gamble, but wastes its potential

Outriders gives players that innovation that suddenly seems to be leaving video games, at least on a mechanical level, since the narrative ends up being flat and unappealing.

In its more than 25 hours of campaign you will experience moments that will put you to the test, and they are really worth living them, but we must say that the post-game is not so interesting as to approach it with emotion.

If you like the mix of shooter with RPG we assure you that you will have great moments, but we do not promise that they will last long.

This Outriders review was made on PlayStation 5.

Outriders $ 1,490.00 Graphics and Sound

8.0 / 10 Positive Innovative in mechanics

Well-coupled RPG elements

Builds can be customized. Negative Too simple story.

Unattractive replayability

It requires an internet connection, even for the campaign.





