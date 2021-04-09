Although there still seem to be doubts about profitability, the fact that we see AAA game releases on Xbox Game Pass it could become more common than expected, thanks to the success that Outriders is having. It’s not just that Outriders is actually selling very well, it’s even among Steam’s best-selling games globally, a list that actually dominates Xbox Game Studios, with 9 games on the list. Because this might not be related to Xbox Game Pass.

It is rather that in fact Outriders is one of the most played games on Xbox in different countries among which you can include, USA, UK, Australia, France and Brazil. In fact, it is the third most played game in all of these places. And for a game like Outriders, that means things are turning out much better than expected. So much so that they have had problems with the servers, but this not only they are solving it but they will also compensate the players.

Launching AAA games on Xbox Game Pass

It was certainly a pleasant surprise for users of the service that it was announced that Outriders would be part of the Xbox Game Pass. But it seems that Microsoft has been setting the stage for a long time where we can see AAA game releases on Xbox Game Pass. For this, it offers Third Party studios a gigantic exhibition platform, which allows your game to be known, to be played, and therefore to be talked about more.

How does this impact the future of the game? If the game really delivers what it promises to players, it will be easier for you not to go unnoticed. We all know the story of those games that despite being indisputable jewels went completely unnoticed. Titan Fall is one of those games. With the Xbox Game Pass it is much less possible for this to happen. Even more so when we talk about AAA game releases on Xbox Game Pass directly.