During the Square Enix event yesterday, many new features were unveiled, but among the first to arrive we have Outriders. The People Can Fly game, which will come directly to Xbox Game Pass, was present in the information with the publication of new content that seeks to stimulate the interest of the community. In fact, Outriders presents their action and available classes in their latest trailers.

The demo, available on all platforms, enabled the opportunity to test a game that proved to have many qualities. A cooperative action game with narrative missions and various activities, where players can choose different classes with different abilities to face the action.

Enoch was supposed to be a new beginning, but it turns out that you are trapped on a hostile planet where you are prey. Humanity may be in low hours, but it is up to you to move on. Do not run away. Do not hide. You are an Outrider. OUTRIDERS is a 1-3 player RPG and shooter set in a dark and wild original sci-fi universe. As humanity perishes in the trenches of Enoch, you will create your own Outrider and embark on an adventure across a hostile planet.

In a first trailer they try to promote the concept of the abilities of the different classes that combining their powers will allow them to tackle any mission and any danger. Mankind searches for a new home, and it seemed that planet Enoch was ideal to establish new colonies. But the problems were imposed when a series of anomalies were detected by the advance party that explored the planet. It was late to turn back, and the war reached the different factions that formed from those colonies.

Outriders presents their action and available classes in their latest trailers, where we can see what would be the launch trailer. A trailer much more focused on action, but also in the background of a story that will lead us to try to make Enoch a refuge for humanity. The action will be the path that will take us through different missions, of increasing difficulty, having to assume aspects such as the evolution of the character, his equipment and more.

In the following video, posted on the Outriders official channel, which is quite extensive, you can know all the mechanics well. Of course, if you want to know the proposal better, it is more than recommended that you try the demo available in the different digital stores.

From People Can Fly they explain why Outriders does not have PvP

Outriders coming to Xbox consoles on April 1 and Playstation, as well as PC. Xbox Game Pass subscribers on console will be able to enjoy the game from day one, at no additional cost.

