A few weeks ago, the new project from the folks at People Can Fly, Outriders, allowed players to get their first look at a title that seems to be coming to reinvent the looter-shooter genre in a sense. As in several studies, the people in charge of development have wanted to make Easter eggs with their previous work, Bullestorm, but it seems that the nods to other games will not stop there.

As we have been able to know thanks to mp1st, Outriders pays tribute to Final Fantasy VII, and furthermore it doesn’t do it anyway. The People Can Fly title pays homage to none other than the hero of Square Enix’s adventure, Cloud Strife. As you can see below, one of the movements that we can achieve for our character will be like the characteristic movement of the Final Fantasy VII hero.

Outriders pays tribute to Final Fantasy VII with a pose

In addition, the tribute does not remain only in the movement of the character, but as we can see on the right, a message that says “he won XP and AP” will also not appear, which is again, a nod to Final Fantasy 7, since after the battle reports for the RPG it shows the same text message. According BoSolaris, author of the gif, this animation can be obtained by players upon reaching level 21 of The Awards, which is quite far from the reward track.

Regarding this tribute made by Outriders to Final Fantasy VII, several users have wondered if there could be some kind of legal problem. It must be remembered that the title will be distributed by Square Enix, so it does not seem that there will be any kind of problem in this regard.

From People Can Fly they explain why Outriders does not have PvP

Outriders will hit the market on April 1 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and PC.