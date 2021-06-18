In an investor question and answer session, the executives of Square Enix have noted that the availability of Outriders up Xbox Game Pass at the time of its launch on day-one it worked well in building the player base.

Despite the initial problems and bugs that affected, among other things, the loss of all items in the inventory, the cooperative shooter showed a very high percentage of digital sales, and even exceeded the publisher’s expectations in terms number of active users.

“As for the response to ‘Outriders’, although there were minor issues with bugs and the like at launch, we feel it started off well as a new IP. Furthermore, we were pleasantly surprised as the digital sales ratio for the title was very high and the number of active users also exceeded our expectations. We believe our decision to make Outriders available with Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass as soon as the title is launched has also worked in our favor.“reads the answer.

Outriders launched on April 1st and reached 125,000 concurrent players on Steam alone. Previously, developers from the People Can Fly studio announced that the number of unique players has exceeded 3.5 million.

