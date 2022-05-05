Outriders did not produce profits throughout the 2021. The confirmation came in a financial document from the developer People Can Fly, which stated that it had not received any royalties for the period from the launch, which took place in April 2021, until December 31, 2021. Basically in the given period the game is not managed to reach the breakeven point.

In short, it is another loss-making game among those developed by Western studios for Square Enix, of which just recently a loss of about 200 million dollars has emerged for Marvel’s Avengers and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

It must be said that in the past Square Enix had declared that Outriders had exceeded expectations, both for digital sales and for active users. Evidently the expectations were very low and it was expected to reach the tie selling in-game content or DLC.

However, this is yet another element that clearly shows why Square Enix was in such a hurry to sell its Western division to the Embracer Group, for $ 300 million, to focus on Japanese productions.