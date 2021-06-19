Outriders’ next patch tackles one of the biggest issues with the game: the dreaded grind for legendaries.

In a post on reddit, Outriders’ community manager from publisher Square Enix ‘thearcan’ outlined a raft of changes coming to the looter shooter in a patch set for early next week.

Chief among them is a significant change to legendary drops. Legendary drop rates, across the board, will increase by 100 percent with this update.

That’s a big enough change on its own, but along with this, legendary level brackets will be removed, which means all legendary items can drop at any level.

This is significant because currently – and since Outriders came out – some items could only drop from enemies of certain levels or above. The example Square Enix gives is the Ugake Cowl could only drop from enemies of level 48 or higher.

Crucially, a legendary anti-duplication system will be added to the game with the patch. This means if a character has an item in their inventory or stash and a duplicate item is rolled, the dropped item will be re-rolled once. This is another welcome change – there’s nothing worse than grinding for hours for a legendary only to get one you already have.

thearcan stressed that this new system does not guarantee every drop will be unique. Rather, it’s designed to provide a second roll at avoiding a duplicate.

Elsewhere, scripted boss loot will drop all non-class specific legendary helmets, which should improve the variety of items in the campaign. Currently, these bosses, such as the Chrysaloid and Yagak, would only drop a selection of legendaries lifted from the same pool available in the demo, as well as the Cannonball Helmet.

And finally, the patch improves the luck system, so players should no longer experience very long droughts without a legendary item dropped during endgame.

Of note: the base scaling of legendaries dropping through higher difficulty levels still applies, so you may still want to farm as high as possible.

Overall, this update makes for a significant shakeup to the grind for legendaries in Outriders. While I haven’t played the game in a while, when I was playing it, much of my motivation came from the ‘gotta catch’ em all ‘collection pursuit to unearth Outriders’ many and eye-catching legendaries. I imagine I’m not the only player who dropped off the game in recent weeks. Perhaps these changes will entice a few lapsed players back.