On April 1, 2021, if there is no change in plans, Square enix will publish Outriders, title developed by People can fly who is best known for Bulletstorm Y Gears of Wars Judgment. This shooter has gone through a couple of delays, a detail that might annoy fans, but as we’ve learned in the past, maybe time is the best ally when it comes to developing a good game.

Today, we already know that Outriders It will have a demo that will help you give you a better idea of ​​what awaits you with the j and a lot of crossplay between platforms, we want to comment on some details of which we have just found out because surely you will have many doubts.

How is the performance issue? Where does it look best? What are the technical specifications? All this and much more about Outriders We reveal it to you in a new special that still clarifies more doubts about what awaits you with this title from the team of People can fly.

Expeditions will be that way to get the quality loot!

As a good ‘looter shooter’, Outriders It depends on the ‘loot’ you earn when you carry out missions and the exploration develops throughout Enoch. Sure, you will have the traditional mode, but also the one designed for those – as the commercial says – who want more.

Expeditions It is this section that has to do with the history that it will offer Outriders And, as this would be a spoiler, we can’t say exactly what it is (we don’t know either). What is a fact is that this will be an important section that you will want to attend to if you want to get that rare weapon to be able to defeat your enemies.

Give your characters personality so that they all look ‘handsome’

On the other hand, if you enter the demo of Outriders, you will realize that you will be able to take the progression and your advance to the final version of the title that will go on sale next April 1st. This means that it is not a half-hour mission that has nothing to offer the players, it is a good piece of the – enchilada – and perhaps it will serve as an incentive to encourage you to buy the game.

An additional detail that you should know about the demo of Outriders is that it lasts more or less three hours, so you will be able to spend a good time and enjoy an interesting game experience that you will be able to extend when the final title is ready.

We also recommend: Epic Games responds to a lawsuit by paying with Fortnite V-Bucks

Outriders will seek to give you an experience of 60 frames per second

Come on, you want a shooting game with a fluid experience and the question arises as to whether this will happen with Outriders because of what is going to come out on a good number of platforms. According to the people of People can fly, the game will search 60 frames per second on all platforms, but depending on the capacity of the hardware, the resolution will go down.

What do we mean? Come on, the version of PS4 and Xbox One will run at 720p and 60 frames per second, while on PC you will have up to 4K also with its 60 frames per second. The joke is that all players can try the experience equally and without disadvantages.

In the demo you can play all the classes.

On the other hand, it is important that you see what the requirements of Outriders in the PC version. There are three settings: minimum looking for 720p / 60FPS, recommended going with 1080p / 60fps and ultra with 2160p / 60FPS. At least with the minimum and recommended you need an Intel i5-3470 / AMD FX-8350 and Intel i7-7700 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor.

On the side of the RAM, Outriders you need 8 or 16 GB. On the GPU side, the ideal is to have a Nvidia GeForce GTX 750ti / AMD Radeon R9 270x at least and the recommended is a GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB of RAM / AMD Radeon RX 480 of 8GB. It is important that you take these specifications into account so that the experience is the most optimal possible.

You have the PS4 or Xbox One version, you can scale it to the next generation

In addition to the crossplay issue, which will certainly keep you busy playing with your friends from other platforms, if you plan to play with your PS4 or Xbox One and in the not too distant future bet on a PS5 or Xbox Series X | S, you will like it. know that Outriders will have automatic update.

To make it much clearer, the version of PS4 will have its update for PS5 and Xbox One edition of Outriders It features Smart Delivery, so you won’t have to buy the game twice or enjoy it through backward compatibility. With this you can already get the idea that everything you have advanced will be maintained and you can continue playing.

Of course, there are still more details to know and learn, especially the adjustments that will be made to Outriders in the short and medium term. Because right now, if you have followed our content, you know that it is a game with RPG elements, character progression and many other things, but, above all, it is an offensive and unbridled proposal.

Give a chance to Outriders Time that the demo is available from February 25 and play it so that you have a better idea of ​​everything that awaits you. It’s a good amount of content and you will surely have more than one friend to play with. Follow the conversation on our social networks and stay in EarthGamer for more specials and news.



