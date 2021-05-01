The success of Outriders has been remarkable in most of the platforms, and little by little People Can Fly is tackling the problems that have arisen with different updates. Once significant stability was gained on the servers, they focused on the game. Outriders receives a new update to fix bugs and balance the game, based largely on the feedback from users of the different platforms on which it was released.
You have to pay attention to the published update notes on the reddit forums, with which the bugs, errors and fixes that have been made for this update. Once the major bugs have been fixed, this update addresses many smaller bugs, as well as try to fix some crashes that were still occurring.
While there will be some major fixes that we are sure will be appreciated by players, this patch includes the fixes and resolutions for many minor and minor bugs that were reported or discovered during the Outriders demo and release period, but could not be merged. in the reviews we worked on during the same period.
The list of errors shown in the notes is very complete, serving all platforms, saving in those cases that it is specified that it is a specific error. An attempt has been made to correct the problems that occurred with the matchmaking and game stability, where there were still some disconnections and pairings that did not proceed.
In the specific case of Xbox, we have proceeded to correct the error that caused the game to lose functionality after logging out or disconnecting from the internet, as well as the problems with joining games with matchmaking open in random. A problem that also occurred when trying to connect games and that solved with the message “Internet connection error.” But the work seems to attend also a general demand when encountering problems when facing their action, balancing the damage of weapons, the effect of some abilities and, even, the behavior and damage that some enemies do.
To know the state of the game, of its servers. A website has been set up that claims to be active and updated immediately. If you have any questions about the problems that occur in the game, by way of the Xbox Live Status service, you have this page with the State of Outriders. After all this work, it could be that the next step consists in starting to energize the action, in putting events, even in developing those possible content expansions that many are waiting for.
Outriders has crossplay again on Xbox with a new update
Outriders is available on Xbox consoles and Playstation, in addition to PC, where Xbox Game Pass subscribers have the opportunity to play it at no additional cost on Xbox consoles.
