For those who have played Outriders, they know that it is a game that can be quite crude. But now it turns out that Outriders generates controversy for one of its dialogues. When Outriders launched last week, one line of dialogue in particular caught the attention of players. In the game, the player character reminisces with Jakub Dabrowski of Earth and the times the couple saved each other. Jakub refers to a time when he saved the player from a mob in Damascus.

The player character remembers, for his part, a time when his friend was saved from a “peasant mafia raiding DC.” Some players, understandably, connected that with the riot that took place in the United States Capitol on January 6. However, after inquiries that have been made directly to Square Enix regarding the fact that Outriders generates controversy over that line, they have said that it is only a coincidence.

Outriders generates controversy for one of its dialogues

Players can hardly be blamed for making the connection. The Capitol riot remains fresh on many people’s minds, and the FBI is still searching for some of those involved. Still, the fact that Outriders is likely to generate controversy by one of his dialogues it is really a coincidence. After all, game development is a very long process, and Outriders has been in the works since 2015.

It is difficult to say for sure when the recording may have occurred, but it seems unlikely developer People Can Fly will change the game’s script just a few months before the launch to add a reference to an attack that left five dead and several wounded.