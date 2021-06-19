The Japanese company believes that digital sales have been high and that it is a great start for a new IP.

Although subscription services They have been in the world of video games for a while, many players believe that they can be counterproductive. The reality is that the latest information that appears is in a Wrong Way: are serving to increase interest in many games. The last to prove that go out on launch day in a service like Xbox Game Pass is good is Outriders.

Although there were some issues, we believe Outriders are off to a good start as a new IPYosuke MatsudaThe new video game of Square enix Y People can fly It was released on April 1, 2021. A few days before its release, we were surprised by the news that it would be available from the launch on the console Game Pass. Now, about three months later, we learn more about Square Enix’s assessment of its decision to include the game on Xbox Game Pass, and everything is positive.

What has indicated VGC, now they have met new statements from Square Enix from a few weeks ago (now they have been translated from Japanese) regarding Outriders. “Although there were slight issues with launch errors, we believe that [Outriders] has had a good start as new IP“said the president of Square Enix, Yosuke Matsuda. The Japanese was referring, above all, to the failures with the servers of the beginning.

“In addition, we were pleasantly surprised, since the digital sales index of the title has been very high and the number of active users has also exceeded our expectations. We think our decision to make Outriders available with Xbox Game Pass as soon as the title launched as well. it worked in our favor“Matsuda commented.

Xbox Game Pass sure has had a lot to do with it in the number of users of the video game. A month ago we learned that the video game had already had 3.5 million players, a great success for People Can Fly. In fact, that the title has been so well received and has worked so well has made its creators already think about expanding the game, but we do not know yet if with DLC or sequel.

