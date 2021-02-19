One of the games that you want to reach, at once, its release date is the People Can Fly game, Outriders. Originally prepared for the arrival of the next generation of consoles, constant delays have prevented the action they propose from reaching consoles and PC. But before its launch takes place, they have raised a pre-test in the form of a demo. And they wanted to offer information with which the demo of Outriders concrete launch, download size and other issues that have arisen.

Through Twitter they wanted to give all the information, in a somewhat strange way, since several tweets have been published in a thread. The first thing would be to attend to the launch date and platforms on which the demo of Outriders will be available. It will be on February 25 and will arrive on Xbox consoles, Playstation and PC, through various services, such as Steam and Nvidia GeForce Now.

The download size for the demo will be: PC: Minimum 24GB (possibly more after decompression) Consoles: Minimum 22GB (possibly more after decompression) 7/20 – Outriders (@Outriders) February 18, 2021

The next thing is to clarify that it is not a beta, although it may fulfill some of its function. Outriders is a multiplayer game that is scheduled to launch next March and establishing test phases is usually the usual thing. Even so, from the study they clarify that it is a demo, whose nuance could imply that it will not be something transitory subject to a specific period of time. If you are interested, you should know that the version of consoles occupy a total of 22GB on hard drives, and includes the upgraded version of Xbox Series X / S, so it must be installed on the main hard drive of the new generation consoles.

There is no plan to allow your download earlier of the assigned day, but yesand includes cross-play option between the platforms participating in the demo. Now, if you are interested, you must enable this option in the menu, since it is not an option that for the demo has been imposed as a priority.

Crossplay will be available in the demo, but it will be in beta form and will need to be manually enabled via your settings. 9/20 – Outriders (@Outriders) February 18, 2021

The demo of Outriders specifies its launch for the next February 25, and it will do so subject to a schedule that affects everyone. To be able to access and play this multiplayer game that promises great doses of action, you have to wait until 17:00 GMT. It will be at that moment when the demo is enabled, and possibly also your access to participate in it.

The demo includes the prologue chapter and the first chapter of each character, so that you can see that it is not technically a beta and if it is a game that limits its content much more. However, there is no time limit assigned, this being the aspect that does not allow the use of the term beta. 4 classes and 6 characters included that can be chosen to test how they work, and since this is a beta with no time limit, there is time to test all of them. From the same modor, you can only reach level 7, so that you have that contact, without seeing its full potential

Being a cooperative multiplayer game, it is just a matter of accessing and trying this appetizer to have a small sample of what they say the full game will be. The limits are clear, but seem wide enough to be able to extract the potential that Outriders can offer as a full game.

The demo includes the game’s prologue & opening chapter. This means that gear & enemies that you come across will be the early game variants. The further you get in the full Outriders story, the more twisted, exotic and powerful both gear & enemies will become 12/20 – Outriders (@Outriders) February 18, 2021

Outriders is scheduled to arrive on Xbox consoles on April 1 and Playstation, as well as PC.