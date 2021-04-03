The premiere of Outriders has been a success, especially on platforms such as PC and Xbox. In the case of Microsoft consoles, the arrival of the game through Xbox Game Pass has been decisive, being something more surprising the good start of the game on the PC digital platform. And among the characteristics of the game that many wanted to take advantage of, the cross-game between these two platforms. But it has been revealed that Outriders crossplay is disabled due to ongoing server issues.

The way to closely follow the information on the availability of the service, People Can Fly has enabled a support website where problems can be reported and the status of the servers can be attended to. Good for future maintenance and other circumstances, lto Outriders support website It is the one that has notified the new situation.

Disable crossplay of Outriders for the constant problems that were encountered on such a day as yesterday. The launch of Outriders may have exceeded all expected expectations, and more because it has coincided with spring break in many countries. A game that has a lot of quality and that is offered, since the launch, in services such as Xbox Game Pass, they have many roles to be games that monopolize a large part of the attention of users.

While preparing the Day 1 builds for PC and consoles, we discovered a desynchronization between the code on the PC and the console. This results in a backend mismatch that causes players to be kicked out of a multiplayer game that includes both console and PC players.

Its good records on Steam, made us think that between Xbox consoles and PC they would require many resources, being a game that requires a permanent connection. And throughout the day yesterday many problems were seen in the stability of the game, with disconnections, desynchronizations and even, with the servers down, preventing many users from entering. It was notified in the Xbox Live support page around 8:00 p.m. CEST.

One of the solutions they have found is in the union of the communities through cross-play, so that the decision seems correct to gradually solve the problems and separate both communities. They disable Outriders cross-play due to constant issues, apologizing for the issues and promising to re-enable this feature as soon as possible so that Outriders return to Enoch to fight together.

Outriders presents their action and available classes in their latest trailers

Outriders is available on both Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as on PC. Xbox Game Pass subscribers on console can fully enjoy the game, at no additional cost.

