What’s new from the people of People Can Fly has been a hot topic in recent weeks, especially thanks to the arrival of its demo, which has allowed players to have a first contact with a title that reinvents itself in a certain sense. the genre of the looter-shooter for single multiplayer.

However, the topic that has had the most relevance in recent hours was the rumor of the arrival of the title on Xbox Game Pass, and this has definitely been confirmed. Through Xbox Wire, Microsoft has confirmed that Outriders coming to Xbox Game Pass the same day it is launched on the market.

The title developed by People Can Fly and distributed by Square Enix coming to Xbox Game Pass on April 1, being available for both Xbox consoles and android devices through xCloud. In this way, Microsoft guarantees the arrival of a new AAA to the service, which will also play with the important trick of being a novelty, which will undoubtedly be very beneficial for all the companies involved in the agreement.

Regarding the title, for those who do not know, Outiriders is a looter-shooter title that takes place in the distant future, where players try to colonize a planet that they hope will be the new home of humanity. However, the planet will put up great resistance to the human colonization attempt, which will cause us to face innumerable dangers.

Outriders coming to Xbox Game Pass on April 1, being available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. In addition, the title will also arrive on PlayStation and PC consoles.