The developer of Outriders, People Can Fly revealed that the company has five new games in the works, including a new title with Square Enix known as Project Gemini.

Among the projects currently in development, People Can Fly also has Project Dagger working with Take-Two Interactive, a self-published title under the codename Bifrost, and two titles currently in concept phase: Victoria and RED. As for Project Gemini, it is an AAA that should be released in 2024.

Project Dagger will be an AAA action adventure RPG designed for a “wider audience” and also slated for 2024. The remaining three titles are still in the embryonic stages of development, so not much is known about it. Below you can take a look at the slide published by People Can Fly.

It doesn’t stop there because the team has new expansions and content in the pipeline for Outriders as well, which even if it has not yet generated profit for Square Enix, is a title that continues to have a decent number of fans.

Source: TweakTown