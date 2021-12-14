People Can Fly is bolstering its virtual reality capabilities, as the company today announced that it has acquired a controlling stake in the Katowice-based virtual reality developer, Incuvo.

Incuvo has put together the VR editions of Bloober Team’s horror games Layers of Fear and The Blair Witch, and is currently working on a VR version of Creepy Jar’s Green Hell. It also has a new project in the pipeline that has been fully funded by People Can Fly and is expected to launch by the end of 2023.

“We welcome Incuvo to the People Can Fly family“said CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski.”We are closing our first year as a public company with a flourish and are expanding the Group’s skills in a new and prospective field. By partnering with Incuvo, we have convinced ourselves that it is a partner worth investing in, even in the context of a growing variety in the People Can Fly portfolio.“.

“This is an important day for Incuvo’s growth“said Incuvo CEO Andrzej Wychowaniec.”We are joining a strong stock market player who shares our passion for virtual reality. We will bring this strength to internal projects produced together, as well as promoting and offering VR solutions to our partners on a global scale“.

