There is no peace for the singer's body. In fact, once again, the tomb of Michele Merlo it was vandalized. Only a few days had passed since the previous episodes of vandalism, and the resting place of the singer, who passed away in 2021 due to fulminant leukemia, was targeted again.

Whoever acted at the tomb did not limit himself to the damage, but did it small thefts for some objects, including the book dedicated to him “With the heart between the lines” by Alice Porta. The singer was also violated in his final resting place, with a writing that reads a offensive phrase addressed to the author of the book, “Shame on you!”.

The Merlo family, indignant, expressed their profound disappointment and pain for such a vile and senseless gesture. In a post published on the social media of the Associazione Romantico Ribelle, it was underlined that the book has been approved by the family and that the proceeds from its sale are going to charity for the association's projects.

The invitation to the author of the reckless gesture has been renewed not to appear again at Michele Merlo's tomb. There is also an invitation not to present oneself with other profiles on the association page. The fear is that of someone who is very angry with the family. The same person could implement a series of persecutory acts to the detriment of the deceased singer's family.

This latest act of vandalism has aroused great emotion and anger among Michele Merlo's fans. The story of Michele Merlo's tomb highlights the cruelty and superficiality of those who carry out such a thing outrage for the memory of a young talent who died prematurely. However, Michele Merlo's memory will continue to live on through his music, his projects and the love of the people who knew him.

The competent authorities hope to identify those responsible for these acts of vandalism and incivility as soon as possible. In the meantime, Michele Merlo's fans support the young singer's family by visiting his grave and leaving messages of condolence.