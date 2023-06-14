On June 7, the Ecuadorian Police reported on an operation that shocked the entire country. As revealed, A 24-year-old woman was caught for allegedly trying to sell her six-month-old baby through Facebook.

The buyer would be an American, who was willing to pay $100,000 to keep the minor. This was alerted by the FBI and thanks to an undercover agent who contacted the young woman, sufficient evidence was gathered.

Photo: Twitter: @CmdtPoliciaEc

The General Commander of the National Police of Ecuador, Fausto Salinas Samaniego, reported on his social networks: “We apprehended a citizen, who through social networks would be offering an infant (daughter) for a high amount of money.”



Authorities raided the home and rescued the baby.who is now under the care of the Child Protection System for the restoration of their rights.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that the mother could face between 16 and 19 years in prison, since what she did would constitute the crime of human trafficking, with the aggravating circumstance that the victim is vulnerable, thus defined in article 91 of the Comprehensive Organic Criminal Code. (COIP):

“Any person who captures, transports, transfers, retains or receives; in the country, from or to other countries for the purpose of exploitation; for which a third party resorts to the threat, use of force or other forms of coercion, kidnapping, fraud, deceit, abuse of power or a situation of vulnerability, to the granting or acceptance of payments or benefits, constitutes a crime of human trafficking“.

