Millonarios won the Apertura-2023 Colombian soccer tournament this Saturday by beating Atlético Nacional on penalties 3-2, after drawing 1-1 on aggregate in the final.

The experienced purslane attacker Jefferson Duque opened the scoring at minute 31, after a withering counterattack. And at minute 70, when the nerves began to take over the stands of the El Campín stadium, in Bogotá, the Albiazul youth squad Andrés Llinás converted the equalizer, forcing penalties.

In the definition from 12 steps, the Milonarios goalkeeper, Álvaro Montero, saved the shots from Jarlan Barrera and Cristian Zapata to give the team from the capital the title.

And after the stadium erupted with emotion for the Millionaires title, an outrageous event was presented on the outskirts of El Campín: Mayra Tenorio, a journalist for CityTv, from the EL TIEMPO Editorial House, was robbed by a fan of Millonarios.

Fans of Millionaires rob CityTV journalist

The journalist Mayra Tenorio, victim of robbery.

In the coverage of the Colombian soccer final, the young CityTv reporter was in charge of taking the reactions minute by minute, after the end of the game.

AND, In the middle of his work as a journalist, a guy wearing a Millionaires shirt stole his cell phone.

In the video of the outrageous moment, it can be seen that Tenorio notices the theft, about to go live from the entrance to El Campín, in carrera 30 with calle 57.

Rejection for robbery of Citytv journalist

Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

“There is no right for this to happen to us while we do our job and we are on your side”rejected Estefanía Maldonado, also a CityTv journalist, who shared the video of the unfortunate incident.

Since then, dozens of reporters from this and other publishing houses in the country have expressed their rejection.

“In Bogotá, even working is “giving papaya”. Such a society is unfeasible”lamented Maria Fernanda Díaz Granados, from the CityTv information service.

“There is no right! And how sad because they are acts that tarnish a great celebration party. The behavior in general was good, what a pity that a few overshadow what thousands of followers reflected with their respect and education that day,” said Pablo Romero, from ‘Noticias Caracol’.EL TIEMPO condemns what happened and rejects any act that puts the practice of journalism in Colombia at risk.

