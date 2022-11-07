Security cameras captured the moment in which a man violently hits and kicks a girl several times, in front of the gaze of a woman who does not intervene to defend her, who apparently does have some relationship with those involved.

The video would have been provided by residents of the area, who, although they do not specify the exact place of what happened, point out that it occurred in the streets of the municipality of Jiutepec, Morelos, while they were waiting for the truck.

During the clip of a few seconds, you can see the man wearing a purple shirt and black pants, hitting and kicking a little girl up to 5 times, who does everything to defend herself, but the man’s strength overcomes her.

All this under the gaze of a woman who at no time shows any intention of stopping the aggressive subject, who is presumed to be the girl’s father and if he has any relationship with the lady present at the scene.

Authorities arrest the assailant

Hours after the video went viral, the arrest of the girl’s aggressor, identified as Freddy “R”, who is presumed to be the girl’s father, was announced through social networks, while the woman who only watches would be the mother.