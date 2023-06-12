Outrageous video: coach loses control and hits footballers in the middle of the game

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Venezuelan César Farías.
Screenshots
The Venezuelan Cesar Farías.
The video shows the violent reaction of the Venezuelan César Farías.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Venezuelan coach César Farías, current helmsman of Aucas from Ecuador, was the protagonist of an embarrassing event that is going around the world, because in a match against Delfín in the local League, the former coach of Venezuela and Bolivia ended up attacking two players from the rival team.
Farías attacks two rival soccer players
Farías exploded after the Aucas defender, Luis Cangá, pushed the soccer player Alexis Rodríguez and he fell on top of the coach. Despite the player’s apology, the Venezuelan reacted strongly and gave him a tremendous punch.
After that bad reaction from the coach, another Delfín player (Braian Oyola) approached Farías and protested his performance, but in an outrageous response, the Venezuelan also ended up attacking him with a fist.
After this terrible action by César Farías, the referee Gabriel González ended up expelling the Venezuelan coach from the field and the game could continue. In the end, the game ended in favor of Delfín 2-0.
(You can read: Boyacá Chicó beat Millonarios: see the goals of the key match to go to the final).
THE MOST UNUSUAL THING OF THE WEEKEND! Cease #Farias 🧠 attacked two rival players in the middle of the game, during the duel between Delfín and Aucas for the #LigaPro from Ecuador. The chain came off! ⚽🇪🇨🥊 pic.twitter.com/mi4Z4eWp4c
— ESPN Argentine Soccer (@ESPNFutbolArg) June 11, 2023
However, after the game, the Aucas directives did not set a good example either and in Ecuador they are outraged by the bad reaction of the sports director, who he threw the camera at a person who was recording onstage.
They thought that Farias was shameful… well, look at the Sports Manager of Aucas attacking a journalist after losing against Delfín. It doesn’t turn ridiculous, nor does the championship remove that stain… a pity.pic.twitter.com/hi4nLtbBun
— Mr OFFSIDER (@MrOFFSIDER) June 11, 2023
FOOTBALL
