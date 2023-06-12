Monday, June 12, 2023
Outrageous video: coach loses control and hits footballers in the middle of the game

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 12, 2023
in Sports
Outrageous video: coach loses control and hits footballers in the middle of the game


Cesar Farías

The Venezuelan César Farías.

Photo:

Screenshots

The Venezuelan Cesar Farías.

The video shows the violent reaction of the Venezuelan César Farías.

The Venezuelan coach César Farías, current helmsman of Aucas from Ecuador, was the protagonist of an embarrassing event that is going around the world, because in a match against Delfín in the local League, the former coach of Venezuela and Bolivia ended up attacking two players from the rival team.

Farías attacks two rival soccer players

Farías exploded after the Aucas defender, Luis Cangá, pushed the soccer player Alexis Rodríguez and he fell on top of the coach. Despite the player’s apology, the Venezuelan reacted strongly and gave him a tremendous punch.

After that bad reaction from the coach, another Delfín player (Braian Oyola) approached Farías and protested his performance, but in an outrageous response, the Venezuelan also ended up attacking him with a fist.

After this terrible action by César Farías, the referee Gabriel González ended up expelling the Venezuelan coach from the field and the game could continue. In the end, the game ended in favor of Delfín 2-0.

However, after the game, the Aucas directives did not set a good example either and in Ecuador they are outraged by the bad reaction of the sports director, who he threw the camera at a person who was recording onstage.

FOOTBALL

