A video on social networks where several police officers are seen giving him a brutal beating of a trans woman in Milan, it has gone viral, which has caused outrage among locals and strangers, for which reason Justice in Italy has been given the task of investigating what happened.

The Milan Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to determine possible responsibilities after several local police beat with their batons to one trans woman while being handcuffed.

In the pictures you can see four officers beating a woman with their batonseven to the head, while being kicked and pepper sprayed, while she tried to protect herself from the blows.

The images, recorded by an amateur videographer in the northern neighborhood of Milan where the events occurred and which have gone viral in recent hours, have caused a commotion due to the brutality of the agents with the woman, who according to some local media is a brazilian transsexual 41 years old.

Sources from the Sulpl police union, collected by the media, point out that the recording shows only the final part of the intervention of the agents, who, they emphasize, were attacked by the woman when they came after receiving a call early this morning from the parents of a school because the woman, “in an obvious state of psychophysical disturbance” was “disturbing the children”.

Several police officers brutally beating a woman. Photo: Capture

The agents, always according to union sources, they managed to get her into the police car with difficulty, where she began to bang her head and pretended to faint, before attacking them to try to escape and then they immobilized her. “What you see is the last part of the video,” she pointed out.

“It is certainly not a good image, in fact it is a serious matter. However, to formally intervene, it is necessary for the local police to draw up a report and, pending this report, the police officers in question have been put in internal service,” he told the media Mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala.

Four agents hit the woman with their batons. Photo: Capture

The councilor did not rule out reporting the agents: “In light of the result of the” police “report, we can do two things: take measures such as suspension, for example, or even file a complaint, which we cannot exclude, before judicial authorities”.

“The images of the woman hit on the head by agents of the local police in Milan are disgusting. Whatever the context and whatever happened ‘before’ what was filmed by the citizen,” tweeted Pierfrancesco Majorino, leader of the progressive Democratic Party (PD) in the Lombardy region, whose capital is Milan.

