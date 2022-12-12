Sonora.- Currently, the state of Sonora became the 12th entity that sanctions and typifies the conversion therapies, after the The State Congress will prohibit conversion therapies against the lgbt people+ throughout its territory.

The local congress voted 24 votes to 2 in favor of criminalizing efforts to correct the sexual orientation and gender identity.

It is worth mentioning that the new law adds Chapter V to the state Penal Code on Discrimination and free development of personality, sexuality, sexual orientation, identity and gender expression.

In said Chapter, Article 175 Ter stipulates that: two to six years in prison and a fine of one thousand to two thousand times the daily value of the Measurement and Update Unit will be imposed on whoever carries out or promotes the conversion therapies.

For the law to be applicable, it will be necessary to file the corresponding complaint. It will not be prosecuted ex officio.

The sentences will be doubled if the victim is a minor, an elderly person or people with any type of physical or mental disability.

In the same way, the sentence will be doubled if the person who performs the conversion therapy is part of the public function or Minister of worship.

The law against the Escosigs in sonorous will be the first to promote the principle of non-repetition of the crime. The sentenced person must receive training and awareness in the field of human rights focused on sexual diversity. These trainings will have a maximum duration of 6 months.

The Judiciary of the State of Sonora You must sign collaboration agreements with the Health authorities and the State Human Rights Commission to comply with the law.