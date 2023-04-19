Outrageous: Once Caldas players were attacked by barras bravas, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Invasion of Once Caldas fans
Twitter: @juaneslc11
Invasion of Once Caldas fans
Acolfutpro expressed its solidarity with the soccer players who were victims of acts of violence.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The images of what happened this Tuesday in Manizales, where the match between Once Caldas and Alianza Petrolera could not be completed, leave the local team’s barra brava looking increasingly bad.
El Once was losing 1-2 at the Palogrande stadium when, in the 89th minute, members of the Holocausto Norte bar invaded the field of play and attacked the stage logistics personnel.
Now videos are beginning to appear on social networks in which it is seen that the Once Caldas barrabravas also attacked the footballers.
One of the fans, from behind, launched a flying kick at one of the home team players, with no one from security or police trying to stop him.
Terrible this 🚨🚨! With flying kicks they attacked players of the @Once Caldas. What do those hamponcitos think? They don’t run but a block to hit and run from the police and think they are more athletes than professionals. DETESTABLE!! pic.twitter.com/wIsGzeCAhJ
— Gisselle (@gisselleapa) April 19, 2023
Acolfutpro protests the attack on Once Caldas players
The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) ruled on Tuesday night about what happened and repudiated the attack on the Once Caldas players.
We repudiate violent acts against our fellow workers @Once Caldas
The integrity of the soccer players and that of all soccer workers is above any sporting result. pic.twitter.com/LaxkmqqCCa
—ACOLFUTPRO (@acolfutpro) April 19, 2023
“The integrity of the soccer players and that of all soccer workers is above any sporting result,” the union said on its Twitter account.
“The immediate intervention of the authorities is urgent to impose exemplary sanctions that eradicate the violent,” he added.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Outrageous #Caldas #players #attacked #barras #bravas #video
Leave a Reply