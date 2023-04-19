Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Outrageous: Once Caldas players were attacked by barras bravas, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2023
in Sports
Outrageous: Once Caldas players were attacked by barras bravas, video


close

Once Caldas vs. Oil Alliance

Invasion of Once Caldas fans

Photo:

Twitter: @juaneslc11

Invasion of Once Caldas fans

Acolfutpro expressed its solidarity with the soccer players who were victims of acts of violence.

The images of what happened this Tuesday in Manizales, where the match between Once Caldas and Alianza Petrolera could not be completed, leave the local team’s barra brava looking increasingly bad.

El Once was losing 1-2 at the Palogrande stadium when, in the 89th minute, members of the Holocausto Norte bar invaded the field of play and attacked the stage logistics personnel.

Now videos are beginning to appear on social networks in which it is seen that the Once Caldas barrabravas also attacked the footballers.

One of the fans, from behind, launched a flying kick at one of the home team players, with no one from security or police trying to stop him.

Acolfutpro protests the attack on Once Caldas players

The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) ruled on Tuesday night about what happened and repudiated the attack on the Once Caldas players.

“The integrity of the soccer players and that of all soccer workers is above any sporting result,” the union said on its Twitter account.

“The immediate intervention of the authorities is urgent to impose exemplary sanctions that eradicate the violent,” he added.

