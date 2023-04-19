Outrageous: Once Caldas players were attacked by barras bravas, video

The images of what happened this Tuesday in Manizales, where the match between Once Caldas and Alianza Petrolera could not be completed, leave the local team’s barra brava looking increasingly bad.

El Once was losing 1-2 at the Palogrande stadium when, in the 89th minute, members of the Holocausto Norte bar invaded the field of play and attacked the stage logistics personnel.

Now videos are beginning to appear on social networks in which it is seen that the Once Caldas barrabravas also attacked the footballers.

One of the fans, from behind, launched a flying kick at one of the home team players, with no one from security or police trying to stop him.

Terrible this 🚨🚨! With flying kicks they attacked players of the @Once Caldas. What do those hamponcitos think? They don’t run but a block to hit and run from the police and think they are more athletes than professionals. DETESTABLE!! pic.twitter.com/wIsGzeCAhJ — Gisselle (@gisselleapa) April 19, 2023

Acolfutpro protests the attack on Once Caldas players

The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro) ruled on Tuesday night about what happened and repudiated the attack on the Once Caldas players.

We repudiate violent acts against our fellow workers @Once Caldas The integrity of the soccer players and that of all soccer workers is above any sporting result. pic.twitter.com/LaxkmqqCCa —ACOLFUTPRO (@acolfutpro) April 19, 2023

“The integrity of the soccer players and that of all soccer workers is above any sporting result,” the union said on its Twitter account.

“The immediate intervention of the authorities is urgent to impose exemplary sanctions that eradicate the violent,” he added.

SPORTS

More sports news