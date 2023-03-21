Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Outrageous: Millonarios fans throw a child out of the stands with insults

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 21, 2023
in Sports
Outrageous: Millonarios fans throw a child out of the stands with insults


Outrageous: Millonarios fans throw a child out of the stands with insults

Fans of Millionaires throw a child out of the stands with insults.

Photo:

Screenshot of Felipe Valderrama’s Twitter

Fans of Millionaires throw a child out of the stands with insults.

The father of the 7-year-old boy received a shirt from a rival player and for that reason they attacked him.

Millonarios drew 2-2 against Águilas Doradasthis Sunday at the El Campín stadium, in a match on date 9 of the League.

Beyond the result, or the criticism that coach Alberto Gamero continues to receive, a new scandal broke out in the eastern stand of the Bogotá stadium. This, then, part of the albiazul fans harassed a family, and took out a minor between offenses.

(You can read: Who is the soccer player accused of driving drunk and running over a child?).

They kick a child out of the stands with insults

Luis Paredes celebrates his first goal as a professional, against Águilas Doradas.

Photo:

Twitter: @MillosFCOficial

The event occurred at halftime of the match between the ambassador and the Antioquia team, as an Águilas player approached the eastern stands to give his shirt to a relative or friend.

“That gentleman was with a CHILD no more than 7 years old”described the journalist Felipe Valderrama, who documented the embarrassing event with videos.

Offenses and harassment began to fall on the family and on the minor. There were fans who tried to defend the little boy and his father; yet others they continued with the threats and intimidation, asking them to leave the rostrum.

Finally, officials from the Bogotá Mayor’s Office and members of the Police intervened and decided to take the family to prevent the violence from escalating.

So far there has been no official statement from Millionaires for what happened.

More news

FOOTBALL

