Outrageous: Millonarios fans throw a child out of the stands with insults

Millonarios drew 2-2 against Águilas Doradasthis Sunday at the El Campín stadium, in a match on date 9 of the League.

Beyond the result, or the criticism that coach Alberto Gamero continues to receive, a new scandal broke out in the eastern stand of the Bogotá stadium. This, then, part of the albiazul fans harassed a family, and took out a minor between offenses.

They kick a child out of the stands with insults

The event occurred at halftime of the match between the ambassador and the Antioquia team, as an Águilas player approached the eastern stands to give his shirt to a relative or friend.

“That gentleman was with a CHILD no more than 7 years old”described the journalist Felipe Valderrama, who documented the embarrassing event with videos.

Offenses and harassment began to fall on the family and on the minor. There were fans who tried to defend the little boy and his father; yet others they continued with the threats and intimidation, asking them to leave the rostrum.

Finally, officials from the Bogotá Mayor’s Office and members of the Police intervened and decided to take the family to prevent the violence from escalating.

Who won”? The usual idiots. They made a man take out with a child who, beware, had the Millonarios shirt and it was surely his first or one of his first times in the stadium. All because his companion received a shirt from an Águilas player pic.twitter.com/p8FmPAH2y1 — Felipe Valderrama (@ValderramaFeli) March 20, 2023

So far there has been no official statement from Millionaires for what happened.

