In Peru there is great controversy over a “punishment” that the director of the Leoncio Prado Military College imposed on a group of students, which consisted of forcing them to pose naked and barefoot in the open air. For this reprimand of an alleged disciplinary offense, the manager was dismissed by the Ministry of Defense.

This case became publicly known due to the dissemination of a photograph showing at least nine students without clothing in a school courtyard during the night.

As reported by News 1, the students, minors, were in this situation for about 20 minutes naked and barefoot.

The Ministry of Defense of Peru, through its official account of the social network X (formerly Twitter), rejected this practice “that not only goes to the detriment of military principles and values, but also goes against the constitutional protection that assists minors”.

The Minister of Defense, Jorge Chaves Cresta, ordered the Peruvian Army to relieve the director of the aforementioned military educational institution.

It should be remembered that at the Leoncio Prado Military College, the Nobel Prize for Literature, Mario Vargas Llosa, studied two years of high school (between 1950 and 1951) and that institution has been mentioned in his literary work. In fact, that school is the protagonist in the first novel by Vargas, La Ciudad y los Perros (1963).

