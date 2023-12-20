On December 14, Xyla, a Shih Tzu dog, She was found inside a garbage bag, and with a rope tied around her neck.in a trash container in Lehigh Acre, Florida (United States).

An employee at a Family Dollar store saw the bag moving and when he went to check what was inside, he found it, so he took it to a veterinary hospital.

Once at the veterinarian, they examined the health status of the 16-year-old animal and proceeded to scan its identification microchip, through which They found out that the owners had just died.

They decided to contact the office of Sheriff Carmine Marceno, who, terrified by the situation, immediately began an investigation.

Dog found in the trash. Photo: sheriff's office

By gathering information about her former owners and reviewing the security cameras that point to the garbage container, they managed to identify the subject who tried to hang her and then threw her in the garbage can.

It was about Anthony Bellman, who was a relative of the deceased owners. Apparently, the dog would have been left in his care.

The Police went to the house of the suspect, who was wearing the same clothing that could be seen in the security camera video, and found the same vehicle in which he was traveling. Bellman, 55, was arrested and taken for questioning.

(Read also: The unknown details of the failed wedding that went viral by video in Chinú, Córdoba).

Moment in which the animal is thrown into the container. Photo: sheriff's office

We will never stop holding people accountable for these heinous actions

“We are a team that comes together to be a voice for the innocent, like Xyla (…) We will never stop holding people accountable for these heinous actions,” said Officer Marceno.

The county office said it appears this man he would have tried to kill the animal by strangling it and breaking its neck with a beltinstead of having him euthanized.

On December 18, the man was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced a significant arrest made on a recent animal abuse investigation. Suspect, Anthony Bellman is charged with Aggravated Animal Cruelty. Bellman will now find his way onto our Animal Abuse Registry. #ZeroTolerance pic.twitter.com/MzlaaVD7gH — Carmine Marceno – Florida's Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) December 18, 2023

On the other hand, the dog She is old and half blind.

Also read: