The Tyrolean state government is planning a reform of the tourism tax. But it is not only businesses that will pay, it will also be more expensive for tourists.

Tyrol – As of January 1, 2025, the Tyrolean state government is planning a reform of the tourism tax, which is intended to relieve the domestic economy by ten million euros. This is reported by the oRfBut before we get to that point, we need to analyze the professional groups that will have to pay the tax.

Contribution groups are those “that benefit greatly from tourism in Tyrol, such as the cable cars in contribution group I,” explains the ÖVP’s tourism minister Mario Gerber. In his opinion, however, all Tyrolean companies and self-employed people should benefit, the report states. Hubert Siller, head of the tourism and leisure industry department at the Management Center Innsbruck, assumes that in the future around 60 professional groups will be removed from the list and 50 new ones will be created. The amendment to tourism funding has met with fierce criticism from political opponents.

Greens call for tax in Tyrol to be staggered according to mode of travel – NEOS consider planned reform to have failed

The Greens are missing ecological criteria for sustainability. For example, they are calling for the amount of the tax to be staggered according to the type of journey. This would allow rail and cyclists to pay less. In addition, a CO₂ price should be introduced as a steering effect. This would allow regions with a better CO₂ balance to benefit from lower taxes. The Chamber of Commerce also believes that comprehensive change is urgently needed. The announced reform ignores the “actual needs of the domestic economy,” the President of the Chamber, Barbara Thaler, recently expressed skepticism. She will continue to vehemently insist on the measures demanded.

Even more evident is the “List Fritz. Tyrol“, which writes in a statement: “The ÖVP mantra that everyone in Tyrol would benefit from tourism is outrageous and wrong. On the contrary, many Tyrolean citizens do not benefit from tourism, they pay the price for the excesses of tourism.” The prices of schnitzel, beer and coffee in Tyrol have risen enormously for everyone because of tourism, and land and housing prices are now “astronomical”.

Tyrolean tourism tax The tourism tax has been levied in Tyrol since 1927 on all companies, regardless of whether they derive direct or indirect economic benefit from tourism. According to the Office of the Tyrolean State Government to the tourism association. According to the state of Tyrol, around 80,000 companies in Tyrol pay a tourism tax. In total, this should raise 120 million euros per year, reports the courierThe economic relief achieved through the reform is estimated at ten million euros.

The NEOS already consider the reform to have “failed miserably”. It is “nothing more than an eyewash”, quoted New Business their regional spokesman Dominik Oberhofer. He also doubts that the planned increase in the local tax for tourists – from the current one euro to 2.60 euros per guest per night – is the right signal.

Dispute over tourism tax for Tyrolean citizens: Local tax rises to 2.60 euros for holidaymakers

In fact, the minimum tourist tax for guests will be increased to 2.60 euros per guest per night from December. On the one hand, tourism is more important in Tyrol than in any other Austrian state. Last year, according to tirolwerbung.at Around 50 million overnight stays were recorded. On the other hand, construction projects are endangering the Alpine ecosystem. The many holidaymakers are already clogging up the small towns on their way there. Tyrol took action at the beginning of May and imposed a travel ban that will remain in effect until October 13. Alpine conservationists see the state government’s economic interests as being more important than protecting the Alps and speak of false labelling.

“It’s a pure rip-off of the Tyrolean citizens,” complains Markus Sint from the “Liste Fritz. Tirol” in the Tiroler Tagblatt, because not only entrepreneurs but also private individuals are to be asked to pay to finance the tourism associations, according to the paper. Driving instructors, gravediggers and physiotherapists are already paying the fee, although they hardly benefit from tourism, describes mydistrict.at the currently heated mood in the country. In Bavaria too, holidaymakers pay additional costs in some cities. The most expensive Bavarian city is Bad Kissingen at 3.90 euros. On the North Sea, tourists are now stunned by the jump in fees. (sthe)

