The way to punish drivers for improper parking was remembered by the indignant residents of Lyubertsy near Moscow. Their method was reported Telegram-channel “Moscow with a twinkle”.

The photo from the scene shows that the Russians threw bags of waste on the car that blocked the passage to the garbage containers. “Only no one thought that the driver parked, completed the lease and left, and the next one who rents this car has absolutely nothing to do with it,” the group noted the lack of such a punishment.

The majority of netizens have found fair this way of dealing with parking in the wrong places. To some, such measures seemed too harsh: these followers left negative reactions under the post.

Previously, a Muscovite found a non-standard way to protect things in the stairwell from theft. The woman placed a cage with a lock under the stairs. Her “know-how” caused a heated discussion among netizens.