BELFAST, Northern Ireland — Robert McClenaghan was 13 years old and lying in bed in west Belfast when he heard the bomb that killed his grandfather. It was December 4, 1971, and a 23-kilogram bomb had detonated about 5 kilometers away, in McGurk’s Bar, killing 15 people, all Catholics.

The McClenaghans did not learn that a family member was among the dead until the next day, when Robert’s father and uncle went to the morgue to identify a body. It turned out to be little more than charred rags and pieces of bone and flesh.

“A key fell off the stretcher, and my father drove to my grandmother’s house and put it in the keyhole. When he opened the door, we knew my grandfather was gone,” McClenaghan recalled.

The McGurk’s Bar massacre was the deadliest event in Belfast in the history of the Troubles, a 30-year period of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland that pitted Catholics and Protestants against one another. The episode set Robert on a radicalized path that eventually led to 12 years in prison for planting his own bombs as a member of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), the Catholic paramilitary force.

Much of his anger as a child arose from the British Government’s insistence that the bomb at McGurk’s had been built by the IRA and detonated by accident. None of the victims’ relatives believed that, and in 1978, a member of a Protestant paramilitary group was sentenced to life in prison for the murders.

At least three other people participated in the McGurk’s Bar massacre, according to witness statements given to authorities. Now they may never be brought to justice.

Last month, the London House of Commons passed the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill. It will close the legal system for cases related to the Troubles that have not been resolved by May 1, ending all investigations, civil actions and reviews of unresolved cases. All matters will be redirected to a yet-to-be-created entity called the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery.

All parties in Northern Ireland have denounced the plan. They argue that a commission’s conclusions will never have the weight and historical impact of a judicial verdict. And many feel it is impudent for the law to provide conditional immunity to perpetrators who come forward and offer self-incriminating evidence, regardless of how horrific their crimes were. As victims’ rights groups put it, the law means people will get away with murder—on both sides of the conflict.

There are 1,800 unsolved deaths linked to the Troubles in Northern Ireland, said Cheryl Lawther of Queen’s University Law School, Belfast, including 1,400 pending police investigations. “It’s ironic,” she said. “In Northern Ireland we argue about everything and everything is divided along the political lines of the conflict. Except for the Legacy and Reconciliation Bill. “It’s the only thing that has finally brought everyone together, because everyone hates him.”

The truth is all McClenaghan wants now, although he doubts the new commission will ever determine it. On a rainy Sunday in August, he and a few hundred others stood on a quiet street in west Belfast.

A crowd had gathered to commemorate the Ballymurphy massacre. It happened three months before the murders at McGurk’s and left 10 unarmed men and women dead after a 36-hour gunfight by the British army, which was trying to quell a riot. For years, the British government maintained that those killed were combatants and that some belonged to the IRA. Then, in 2021, a Northern Ireland High Court judge ruled that all of the victims were innocent.

Many people in Northern Ireland see the exoneration as proof that the British system is capable of delivering justice. But there is little chance that the McGurk’s Bar case will have a similar ending. In 2018, Northern Ireland’s attorney general denied a request to reopen the matter, citing a lack of new evidence. The case is destined for the new commission, which infuriates McClenaghan.

“We call it the Shame Bill,” he said. “Because it has nothing to do with reconciliation.”

By: DAVID SEGAL