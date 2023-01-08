Outrage: soccer player gave ‘Chapo’ Guzmán’s party to his 12-year-old son

Julio Cesar Dominguezone of the elements most criticized for his performance in recent tournaments by the fans of Cruz Azul, in Mexico, returned this Saturday to generate multiple negative comments on social networks.

The soccer player from ‘La Máquina’, who is very close to debuting in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX, became a trend on social networks due to some photos shared on his official Instagram account, where he can be seen celebrating the birthday of his son Matías, at a drug trafficking-themed party, with allusions to ‘Chapo’ Guzmán.

Outrage over ‘narco party’ for children

Sinaloa is recovering from the chaos caused by the capture of the son of Chapo Guzmán.

In the photos you can see the soccer player’s son using toy weapons along with more children, at the party most of the guests wore caps with the legend ‘Chapiza’, a group led by the sons of Joaquín ‘Chapo’ Guzmán and ‘JGL ‘, his initials.

The rejection of the situation was evident by the users, who regretted the photographs and the use of such a sensitive topic and more so for what happened in Culiacán, Sinaloa during the week.

In addition to Julio César Domínguez, other players involved were Carlos Rodríguez and Alonso Escoboza.

Finally, several Cruz Azul fans have asked that the institution take action on the matter, punishing the element for using the team’s colors and its message to children.

Many soccer players live in a bubble, because they are ignorant and/or unconscious. How do you throw a party with that theme? How do you think of involving your professional team, and then post it on networks? Terrible Cata Domínguez. pic.twitter.com/6ezOCOgOQb — Javier Alarcon (@Javier_Alarcon_) January 8, 2023

😠You have to be PENDE*JO to organize a children’s party with a drug trafficking theme 😡You have to be twice as PENDE*JO to expose your team’s shield 🤬You have to be triple PENDE*JO to expose it on Networks I wish Cruz Azul had eggs with Cata Dominguez pic.twitter.com/fNnwT3qsya — DIEGOL ⚽️ (@Diegol90Mx) January 8, 2023

Hours after the images of the party went viral, the player apologized on social networks.

