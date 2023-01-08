Sunday, January 8, 2023
Outrage: soccer player gave ‘Chapo’ Guzmán’s party to his 12-year-old son

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 8, 2023
in Sports
Soccer player organized a party for 'Chapo' Guzmán for his 12-year-old son

Thematic party of drug traffickers unworthy of Mexican soccer.

Instagram CataDominguez04- EL UNIVERSAL, DE MÉXICO

Thematic party of drug traffickers unworthy of Mexican soccer.

The theme party was days after the chaos unleashed by the capture of the son of the drug trafficker.

Julio Cesar Dominguezone of the elements most criticized for his performance in recent tournaments by the fans of Cruz Azul, in Mexico, returned this Saturday to generate multiple negative comments on social networks.

The soccer player from ‘La Máquina’, who is very close to debuting in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX, became a trend on social networks due to some photos shared on his official Instagram account, where he can be seen celebrating the birthday of his son Matías, at a drug trafficking-themed party, with allusions to ‘Chapo’ Guzmán.

Outrage over ‘narco party’ for children

Sinaloa is recovering from the chaos caused by the capture of the son of Chapo Guzmán.

In the photos you can see the soccer player’s son using toy weapons along with more children, at the party most of the guests wore caps with the legend ‘Chapiza’, a group led by the sons of Joaquín ‘Chapo’ Guzmán and ‘JGL ‘, his initials.

The rejection of the situation was evident by the users, who regretted the photographs and the use of such a sensitive topic and more so for what happened in Culiacán, Sinaloa during the week.

(You can read: Mourning in sport: karate champion hanged in Iran).

In addition to Julio César Domínguez, other players involved were Carlos Rodríguez and Alonso Escoboza.

Finally, several Cruz Azul fans have asked that the institution take action on the matter, punishing the element for using the team’s colors and its message to children.

Hours after the images of the party went viral, the player apologized on social networks.

THE UNIVERSAL, FROM MEXICO
OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP
(GDA)

