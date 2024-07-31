In the refrigerator of the Luces sisters, in the vegetable drawer, there was an unopened bottle of sparkling wine. They were ready to celebrate July 28th with champagne, as Maria Corina Machado once said would happen. In that house, on one of the narrow streets of La Dolorita, the last frontier of the enormous Petare neighborhood, they went out to vote on Sunday. They also took care of the votes outside the center, they remained silent, in mourning, when the results came in, they banged pots and pans in the early morning and the next day they came down from their neighborhoods in streams of people on foot and on motorcycles to protest because they believe the government committed fraud. Tired of the hours of continued anguish, like almost all Venezuelans, they are still hopeful for a change.

The bottle of sparkling wine in the Luces sisters’ refrigerator. Marina Calderon

“This is not going to stay like this, this is going to change. He is not going to remain in power for the six years he wants,” says Anny Luces, 45, a nurse who left her job in a hospital long ago because of low wages and now makes a living as a nanny. Chavismo won the election and, without even presenting the national results, the National Electoral Council on Monday hastily proclaimed Nicolás Maduro as president of Venezuela for a third term amid massive protests throughout the country. On the night of July 28, in La Dolorita, people were waiting in the street for the results, ready for a celebration. When the rector Elvis Amoroso spoke, the people left in silence. Anny entered her house, found a pot and began to bang on it.

Anny Luces at her home in the Petare neighborhood. Marina Calderon

Nothing has been normal since Sunday. That’s what the Luces sisters think. Rector Elvis Amoroso did not present results, there were no red and blue maps on television to show states won and lost by the candidates, a reminder of another time. “If nobody saw the complete results, how does Maduro get it together like this?” replies one from the kitchen. Two days after the elections, the official total numbers are still not known, but those published by Edmundo González’s team in the battle to prove the fraud are, after an agonizing compilation of more than 80% of the minutes from their witnesses.

Anny says she had never seen so many people voting and going out to protest, spontaneously, among whom were neighbors she thought were Chavistas. “I had never seen this unity of the people before,” she says, impressed. “How can he not realize that the people don’t want him?” she adds. “It’s just that in order to get this man out, you have to stand up,” answers Juana Estanga, the mother of the Luces, with 75 years of experience. Heila, from the third generation of the Luces, is also in the conversation. At 26 years old, she voted for the first time in a presidential election. “I was disappointed, I felt like I was depressed,” she says after having lived through hours of anxiety and little sleep. She is not one of those who thinks about leaving the country, because she hopes that change can happen. In fact, in this house, no one thinks about it. “First they will have to leave,” says Anny. But Heila is very close to the pressure of immigration. The crisis in Venezuela has taken away almost all of her friends. He graduated from high school in 2015 with 28 classmates, of which only eight remain in Venezuela.

Juana Estanga and her granddaughter, Heila Luces. Marina Calderon

The huge mobilization in the neighborhoods of Petare has been one of the best descriptions of the indignation and discontent of Venezuelans over the election results. On Monday, they were the first to leave after the election night, protesting in front of a CNE headquarters and then trying to reach the main one, in the center of Caracas, where the rectors work. They couldn’t. The police repressed them and prevented them from advancing. Halfway along the road, protesters from other sectors of the city carried a huge banner that read: “Thank you, Petare.”

The next day, the euphoria was more cautious. As in the entire city, transportation was running at half speed. Waiting for passengers on a sidewalk in the neighborhood, Richard Pacheco spoke of the feeling of helplessness he felt. “When you have an 11-year-old son who already wants to leave the country, you go to vote so that he has a future here,” says the driver. “A few days ago, in my van, which seats 16 passengers, everyone was talking about politics and there was only one Chavista who started to harangue,” says Richard. This is his own survey of what happened on Sunday. “It has been many years since I saw so many people voting.” Waiting with Richard was Jairo Arocha, 42, another of those frustrated with the outcome of the most anticipated moment in Venezuela, with a daughter gone and another who wants to leave. “We were waiting for change and it didn’t come,” says the driver of one of the Petare routes.

Richard Pacheco and Jairo Arocha. Marina Calderon

In some neighborhoods, people also speak out of fear, without giving names. The wave of arrests, the televised threats against people protesting, the displays of force by the riot squad and the armed shock groups of Chavismo are beginning to have an effect. Three women gathered in the Redoma de Petare talk about their plans to go to the rally called by María Corina Machado in front of the UN headquarters. Only one goes, the other two do not. “There is no victory without a fight,” says the most courageous. “We are fed up with so much misery,” answers the other, who has her nails painted with the Venezuelan flag. The third, Yajaira, 52, confirms this by saying that what surprised her most on Sunday was seeing people who voted crying, which for her was the expression of the faith that there was in a political change in Venezuela. She feels equally indignant. “I am afraid that everything possible will be done and nothing will be achieved,” she says. “We all lost sleep trying to vote and take care of our polling stations. It is sad to wake up and see that the nightmare is still there.”

People line up to buy food at a grocery store. Marina Calderon

The days in the city are beginning to resemble those already experienced in the country, those of intense days of protests followed by repression by the security forces. In an almost deserted Caracas, lines of people accumulate in the few open supermarkets where open tests were being carried out. In the line there was indignation and concern about the violence that has also followed the demonstrations that began peacefully and ended with injuries. The purchasing power of Venezuelans does not allow them to have provisions for many days, warned Marlene Hernández, 50 years old, but her impression is that the protest situation could extend for several days. “Given the winds that are blowing, this is going to be long.”

