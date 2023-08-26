Saturday, August 26, 2023
Outrage over video of terrible beating of Millonarios fan ‘camouflaged’ in Cali

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 26, 2023
in Sports
0
Outrage over video of terrible beating of Millonarios fan 'camouflaged' in Cali

Millionaires fan attacked in Cali

Fan attacked in Cali.

Photo:

Screenshots

Fan attacked in Cali.

In the middle of the stadium, the subjects even kicked the fan in the head.

This Thursday, Millonarios and Deportivo Cali disappointed with a 0-0 in which they hit more than they playedand in which from the first actions of the meeting they forgot about the show.

Cali does not give up: although he has two fewer games, he is 18 out of 20. And Millonarios, although he entered eight with the tie, worries about the lack of goals: he has three in seven games.

See also  Members of the Millonarios barra brava stone buses near El Campín; video

This Thursday, the teams forgot about football and it seems that in the stands the feeling was the same, because Deportivo Cali fans attacked a Millonarios fan who would have ‘camouflaged’ himself in the stands. This was portrayed in a video shared on social networks.

(They reveal the cause of death of Bray Wyatt, a WWE star who died at the age of 36).

Vile attack on millionaires fan

Luis Andres Paredes

The foul that he took from Cali vs. Millionaires to Luis Paredes.

Photo:

Taken from the broadcast of Win Sports +

As seen in the images, a Millonarios fan entered the Palmaseca stadium wearing Deportivo Cali clothing, apparently taking into account the restrictions for visiting fans.

And, at a certain point in the game, the Cali fans realized that he was ‘camouflaged’.

For no reason, they decided to viciously attack him in the middle of the gallery.

The fan could hardly cover himself before the attacks.

(The Spanish women’s team goes on strike for Rubiales: this is what the world champions are asking for).

More news

SPORTS

See also  Millionaires went blank in Bucaramanga, but remains undefeated

