Outrage over video of terrible beating of Millonarios fan ‘camouflaged’ in Cali

This Thursday, Millonarios and Deportivo Cali disappointed with a 0-0 in which they hit more than they playedand in which from the first actions of the meeting they forgot about the show.

Cali does not give up: although he has two fewer games, he is 18 out of 20. And Millonarios, although he entered eight with the tie, worries about the lack of goals: he has three in seven games.

This Thursday, the teams forgot about football and it seems that in the stands the feeling was the same, because Deportivo Cali fans attacked a Millonarios fan who would have ‘camouflaged’ himself in the stands. This was portrayed in a video shared on social networks.

Vile attack on millionaires fan

The foul that he took from Cali vs. Millionaires to Luis Paredes. Photo: Taken from the broadcast of Win Sports +

As seen in the images, a Millonarios fan entered the Palmaseca stadium wearing Deportivo Cali clothing, apparently taking into account the restrictions for visiting fans.

And, at a certain point in the game, the Cali fans realized that he was ‘camouflaged’.

For no reason, they decided to viciously attack him in the middle of the gallery.



The fan could hardly cover himself before the attacks.

This is something that never ends, that’s how they treat visitors to Palmaseca. And with this denunciation I do not applaud that it is done here in Bogotá. But it is a law of eternal revenge.

For me, camouflaging yourself in those games is a very brave and risky act. pic.twitter.com/jfzABX4YzS — Fabian Castaño  1️⃣6️⃣⭐️ CHAMPION ⭐️ (@FabiRockr) August 25, 2023

