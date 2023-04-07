Saturday, April 8, 2023
Outrage over video of serious assault by male surfers on a female athlete

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 7, 2023
in Sports
Outrage over video of serious assault by male surfers on a female athlete


The athlete shared the recording on networks to search for the aggressors who attacked her.

The surfer João Paulo Azevedo, known as JP Azevedo, hit the American athlete Sara Taylor on a beach in Bali, Indonesia on Wednesday.

According to the Australian surf magazine Stab, which identified the Brazilian as one of the perpetrators of the attack, the surfer brutally assaulted her after a dispute over the waves. In addition, other of her friends also attacked the athlete.

Taylor shared videos of the assault on social media. He asked his followers for help in identifying the two surfers involved in the case. Brazilian users pointed out that he was JP Azevedo and tagged him in the post.

Outrageous assault on surfer

The pictures show the moment when a shirtless man punches her in the face. After the violent act at sea, the aggression continued on the beach. The assailants tried to stop an American bodyguard – identified as Charlie – from filming the fight and tried to hit Sara Taylor again.

The newspaper ‘A Gazeta’, from Brazil, also identified the surfer João Paulo Azevedo as one of the attackers that appear in the video. Three weeks ago, the media pointed out in a report that the athlete has lived in Indonesia since 2019. The second person involved in the case has not yet been identified.

(Also: The only soccer priest to whom a miracle is attributed).

O GLOBO, from Brazil, tried to contact JP Azevedo through social networks, but the Internet user’s Instagram account was deleted. In a statement given to G1, he said that he thought the American was a man and claimed to have lost his mind due to a wave.There is outrage and general rejection of the unjustifiable aggression.

O GLOBE, FROM BRAZIL
OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP
(GDA)

