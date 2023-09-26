A video published on social networks, and recorded at a competition in Dublin in 2022, caused outrage among Internet users by showing how A representative of the Irish Gymnastics Federation ignores a black girl who was located next to the other little gymnasts to whom he gives medals.

The clip quickly went viral and caused all kinds of opinions, among which the woman was accused of racism. In the images, you can see the confusion on the girl’s face, who looks insistently at the representative who gives a medal to everyone except her.

Meanwhile, the photographers take pictures of the other competitors at the moment, apparently without realizing what is happening.

Among the most popular reactions was that of Simone Biles, the American gymnastics starwho declared having sent a video of support to the young athlete.

“When this video circulated, her parents contacted me. That broke my heart, so I sent them a little video,” the four-time Olympic champion wrote on xformerly known as Twitter.

Given this, The Irish Gymnastics Federation apologized this Monday, September 25, for the alleged racist behavior of one of its leaders. towards the young black gymnast who, as shown in the video, was left out of the medal presentation of the 2022 GymSTART championships.

What surprises me most is not the racism of the one who awards the medals, it is as always the silence of everyone else. He gives the medal to all the participants except the black girl

Ireland pic.twitter.com/mKbTTOlc6K — silvia ♻️ (@Silvia33domin) September 23, 2023

“We would like to apologize unreservedly to the gymnast and her family for the grief caused by this incident,” Gymnastic Ireland wrote in a statement posted on its website.

They also indicated that they did not receive any prior complaint about the incident and assured that the medal was later delivered to the girl’s family, at the same event. The Federation indicated that it had initiated an investigation to identify the woman who had presented these awards.

“What happened that day should not have happened and we are deeply sorry,” they added in the statement.

*With information from AFP

