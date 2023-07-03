Liverpool announced this Sunday the hiring of Hungarian international midfielder Dominik Szoboszlaiso far at RB Leipzig.

According to the press, the 22-year-old player (32 international matches) committed to the ‘Reds’ for five years and the release clause paid by the English club amounts to 70 million euros (76.3 million dollars).

Szoboszlai is Liverpool’s second signing for the new season, after the signing of Argentine world champion Alexis Mac Allister, who until now played for Brighton.

And although the news should be the making of its squad, Liverpool has become the center of criticism in Colombian fan groups on account of a video that alludes to Pablo Escobar, the vile drug trafficker who sowed terror between the seventies and nineties.

(You can read: Egan Bernal talks about President Gustavo Petro and responds to his critics).

Outrage over Liverpool video alluding to Pablo Escobar

In a video shared by the club’s media, which shows the ‘behind the scenes’ of the presentation of the away kit for the upcoming seasona combination of white and green that alludes to the strip of those colors that Liverpool wore between 1995 and 1996, the main references of the team appear ‘trying on the shirt’.

During the exercise, in which the names of Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz stood out, The Uruguayan Darwin Nuñez made a comment that inexplicably aroused laughter on the ‘set’, but which has been harshly criticized on social networks.

The Uruguayan striker, while displaying the new shirt, deliberately decided to say “Pablo Emilio Escobar” while showing the garment and dancing.

After the popularization of the recording, what happened has been rejected mostly by Colombian fans of Liverpool, who have not seen with good eyes that this allusion to the drug trafficker has been made.

(Video: the terrible ‘ninja choke’ that ended a fight in just 10 seconds).

Liverpool’s new season

Nuñez, at the criticized moment. Photo: LIVERPOOL FOOTBALL CLUB

Liverpool, far from its great moment at the beginning of 2022, finished fifth in the last Premier League, four points from the ‘Champions zone’.

In the new season they will have to settle for playing in the Europa League.

The green and white checkered shirt is remembered at Liverpool for the feats that Robbie Fowler, a club icon, accomplished with it.

Previously, green had been the main color of Liverpool’s away kit in 1999.

More news

SPORTS

*With AFP