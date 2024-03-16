was forced by a police officer to lick his own urine from the cell where he was. Recently, it was announced that a man who had been arrested in the city of Pearl, United Statesfrom the cell where he was.

According to data provided by the aforementioned media, the detainee expressed that he needed to go to the bathroom, but did not receive a response from the authorities who had him locked in a preventive cell. For this reason, the man identified as “BE” urinated in a corner.

After a while, the officers approached the detainee and noticed the urine, so, according to what was published by TelemundoGreen supposedly threatened to hit him with a telephone and ordered him to lick his own urine.

At the police officer's warnings, “BE” He bent down to lick the floor and After doing so, he was taken to another cell where he vomited repeatedly into a trash can.

The event was documented on video. Photo:iStock Share

The mistreatment in the United States prison was recorded

While this was happening, the officer took off his duty vest and filmed “BE” while he got down on the floor and licked his urine. In addition, the incident was also captured by the jail's security cameras.

The event did not go unnoticed and, in addition to provoking collective indignation, The officer is already charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.. If he is convicted, Green faces up to a year in prison. The man was due to appear in court last Thursday afternoon, March 14.