On Thursday the iconic Christian cathedral of Christ the Savior in Shusha (Nagorno Karabakh), known as Ghazanchetsots, was bombed twice. After the first attack, journalists came to see the damage caused and, being inside looking at the most damaged parts, the second air raid took place, no one could say for sure if they were airplanes or drones.

Three reporters were injured, two of them Russian and one remains in serious condition although he has regained consciousness and has been disconnected from the artificial respiration apparatus. As for the religious building, it has a huge hole in one of the sides of the transept roof, it has lost almost all the windows and a bomb that exploded in the central nave has left numerous damages everywhere.

The reaction of the Armenian and Karabakh authorities was one of denunciation and shock. Nagorno Karabakh ombudsman Artak Beglarián called the act “barbarity” unbecoming of civilized nations. Of course, all eyes were on Baku, whose army began its current offensive on September 27 with the intention of recovering the mountainous enclave that the Armenians made their own, although the UN recognizes that it belongs to Azerbaijan.

Russia



The controversy has also spread to Russia, where the condemnation of the Azerbaijani forces for attacking a Christian temple that is also a historical monument has been unanimous. The well-known Russian journalist and blogger of Georgian origin, Tina Kandelaki, has compared what happened in Shusha with the excesses committed by Daesh in Palmyra (Syria) and with the destruction of the Buddhas of Bamiyan (Afghanistan) by the Taliban.

The Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, however, continues to insist that its troops had nothing to do with the attacks on Shusha Cathedral. Already on the day of the bombings, the military department assured in a statement that “the Azerbaijani Army does not attack monuments of historical and cultural value, even less if they are religious, unlike the Armenian armed forces than with their artillery shots on October 4. against the city of Guiandzhá they damaged civil infrastructures, residential buildings and the Imanzadé complex, a unique monument of religious architecture. Some Russian publications speculate that the Shusha Cathedral could have been the target of attacks by Turkish F-16s.

Shusha Cathedral was built in the time of Tsar Alexander III, the father of Nicholas II, who was the last Russian monarch. The bell tower dates from 1858, although on its base there was a church long before, and the temple itself began to be erected in 1868 and was completed in 1887. It has always been a symbol of Nagorno Karabakh. Miraculously, this beautiful temple, now partially destroyed, survived all the conflicts of the 20th century, two massacres that the Turks perpetrated in Shusha and the war that confronted them with Azerbaijan between 1991 and 1994. During that conflict, the Azerbaijanis installed in the cathedral a rocket warehouse. In 1998, the temple was completely refurbished and, according to the president of the self-proclaimed Nagorno Karabakh republic, Araik Aratunyan, it will now also be restored and “look again.”