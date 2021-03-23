M.he no one expected such a great response: More than 2000 priests, deacons, pastoral and parish clerks as well as religious have joined the protest against the Vatican’s no to the blessing of homosexual couples by Monday; The resistance was initiated by the Catholic pastor Bernd Mönkebüscher from Hamm together with the Würzburg university pastor Burkhard Hose. An estimated one-third of those who joined the protest were priests, Mönkebüscher told the FAZ. His and Hose’s declaration is nothing less than a call to church disobedience: “In view of the Congregation’s refusal to bless homosexual partnerships, we raise our voices and say : We will continue to accompany people who enter into a binding partnership in the future and bless their relationship, ”it says.

Traditionally, Vatican letters have not met with much approval in Germany. But with the outrage over the cancellation of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith of blessing celebrations for homosexual couples last Monday, the ongoing German-Vatican conflict has apparently reached a new level of escalation. Not only lay associations and pastors, but also a number of leading clergy, bishops and more than 200 theology professors expressed their displeasure and incomprehension with clear words and gestures.

In his sermon on Sunday, the Archbishop of Bamberg, Ludwig Schick, demonstratively said that God’s blessing is not only requested for families, but also for single people and for people “who have chosen other ways of life”. The diocese of Limburg presented itself on Facebook with a Limburg cathedral, which is enclosed by a circle in rainbow colors.

Bishops are “disappointed” and “shocked”

The Bishop of Essen, Franz-Josef Overbeck, called on Friday in a letter to all parishes in his diocese that the church should turn to gays and lesbians “seriously and deeply.” The Dresden Bishop Heinrich Timmerevers called the Vatican letter “disappointing”. The Osnabrück Bishop Franz-Josef Bode said, “Such simple answers, as has long been shown, do not end questions, but rather fire them”. The Mainz Bishop Peter Kohlgraf said that the Church could “not ignore” knowledge of the sciences. The Vicar General Andreas Sturm from Speyer wrote on Facebook that he was “shocked and stunned”.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET with F +. GET F + FREE NOW



There is also an unusually strong contradiction from the academic world: In a statement drawn up at the University of Münster, which more than 200 theology professors have signed up to now, the Vatican letter is accused of “lack of theological depth, hermeneutical understanding and argumentative rigor”.

As usual, there was approval mainly from southern Germany, from the Regensburg Bishop Rudolf Voderholzer, from the Passau Bishop Stefan Oster and from the Eichstatt Bishop Gregor Maria Hanke; the Görlitz bishop Wolfgang Ipolt seconded. He linked the statement of the teaching office with the hope that it would provide orientation and thus also promote “greater unanimity”, said Oster. Dealing with homosexual couples is handled differently in the German dioceses: Some bishops tolerate blessing ceremonies as long as they do not attract a lot of attention. Sometimes such celebrations are even reported in parish letters, reports Mönkebüscher. Other bishops strictly prohibit them and impose sanctions on clergy who violate them.

What does Pope Francis say?

Above all, the chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, Georg Bätzing, had campaigned for blessings over the past few months. In order to be sure, he had obtained statements from 38 well-known theologians on this subject. According to the diocese, 32 of them said they were positive about a blessing for homosexual couples, six considered this to be incompatible with church teaching. Shortly after the publication of the letter a week ago, Bätzing announced that “there are no easy answers to such questions” – a barely disguised slap in the face for the superiors in the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The Vatican letter was also a bitter blow for the “Synodal Way”. Church sexual morality is one of the four focal points of the counseling process. Because the rejection of the blessings of homosexual couples is also justified by the fact that such couples practiced sex outside of marriage, there is now hardly any leeway in other questions of sexual morality. The President of the Central Committee of German Catholics, Thomas Sternberg, announced that the subject of blessing celebrations would be pursued further.

The Vatican letter has not only aroused outrage among German Catholics, there has also been fierce criticism in Austria and Belgium. In Austria the pastors’ initiative published a “Call to Disobedience 2.0”. According to the initiative, 380 priests and deacons belong to the initiative. In Belgium, the Antwerp bishop Johan Bonny had told the newspaper “De Standaard” in a first reaction that he was ashamed of his church and that he was angry. The Belgian Bishops’ Conference also joined his position.

Pope Francis has not yet commented directly on this. He was informed in an audience by the secretary of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith and “approved” the publication, it says in the letter. On Sunday, before the Angelus prayer, Francis said that “dry ground” for preaching the good news would also be “legalistic demands or clerical moralism”.