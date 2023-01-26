Outrage over photos of Dani Alves in prison: he signs autographs for other prisoners

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Daniel Alves.
Instagram Dani Alves, iStock
Daniel Alves.
This is how the Brazilian player, seriously accused of sexual abuse, spends his days in jail.
Daniel Alves, detained since Friday, appears to be living a “normal” life in prison. According to reports from a man who left Brians 2, where the Brazilian is being held, the former Pumas player would be handing out autographs to those detained at the scene. The ex-convict even showed a Barça shirt signed by the winger himself.
Alves distributes autographs in prison
Quite battered, the shirt has an affectionate dedication. “Hug with love”, wrote Daniel Alves, accompanied by an emoticon with a smiley face.
According to a report on the Spanish television channel ‘Telecinco’, the man assured that he had not coincided with Alves in the same prison module but that it was not difficult to get him to sign the Barcelona uniform.
The ex-convict, who was released after 14 years, also said that nobody calls Dani Alves a “rapist” in prison.
The former Barcelona winger was accused of sexual assault against a 23-year-old woman on December 30, 2022, in a bathroom at the Sutton nightclub in the Catalan capital. Although he asked the athlete for his autograph, the man was skeptical of the accusation.
“That guy has many millions, he can go with whoever he wants. Although he can also go crazy,” the ex-convict told the ‘Telecinco’ channel.
(In addition: Shakira reacts after the first official photo of Piqué with Clara Chía in networks).
What do we do with this? 😡
“The popularity of the new prisoner has not left anyone indifferent in the Catalan prison”
Dani Alves signs autographs for prisoners in Brians 2 prison https://t.co/JHxZX10pWQ
— Galician 🦀🦞🦑💜 (@MarnPaz) January 26, 2023
Dani Alves will serve a week in jail next Friday. The new defense of the 39-year-old man, who is in charge of the renowned lawyer Cristóbal Martell, has a deadline to file an appeal before Barça’s Court 15 to request the provisional release of his defendant.
O GLOBE, FROM BRAZIL
OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP
(GDA)
