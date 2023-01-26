Outrage over photos of Dani Alves in prison: he signs autographs for other prisoners

Daniel Alves, detained since Friday, appears to be living a “normal” life in prison. According to reports from a man who left Brians 2, where the Brazilian is being held, the former Pumas player would be handing out autographs to those detained at the scene. The ex-convict even showed a Barça shirt signed by the winger himself.

Alves distributes autographs in prison

Photo: Screenshots Instagram Dani Alves

Quite battered, the shirt has an affectionate dedication. “Hug with love”, wrote Daniel Alves, accompanied by an emoticon with a smiley face.

According to a report on the Spanish television channel ‘Telecinco’, the man assured that he had not coincided with Alves in the same prison module but that it was not difficult to get him to sign the Barcelona uniform.

The ex-convict, who was released after 14 years, also said that nobody calls Dani Alves a “rapist” in prison.

The former Barcelona winger was accused of sexual assault against a 23-year-old woman on December 30, 2022, in a bathroom at the Sutton nightclub in the Catalan capital. Although he asked the athlete for his autograph, the man was skeptical of the accusation.

“That guy has many millions, he can go with whoever he wants. Although he can also go crazy,” the ex-convict told the ‘Telecinco’ channel.

“The popularity of the new prisoner has not left anyone indifferent in the Catalan prison”

Dani Alves will serve a week in jail next Friday. The new defense of the 39-year-old man, who is in charge of the renowned lawyer Cristóbal Martell, has a deadline to file an appeal before Barça’s Court 15 to request the provisional release of his defendant.

