As a frivolity of the ‘Devil’ is how it was described by the governor of sinaloa, Ruben Rocha Moyathe birthday celebration of the director of Public Relations of the new Mazatlan Aquarium. Yesterday, in La Semanera, the state president said that it is very badly done and he disapproved of these acts, so much so that he even scolded State Government officials who attended this party, in which the inauguration of this space was “advanced” with a private party

This tourist complex where the private event took place last Saturday is intended to open next weekend, and although it is known that the building that houses the Sea of ​​Cortez Aquarium belongs to a Public-Private Association, it is considered unlikely that they will use it for rent for this type of party. Given this action that has been criticized for the frivolity with which this space was used by an official, it is that the rain of rejections and disapprovals generated a response from the state president, who said it was wrong and that there will be a reprimand to the officials who joined to this frivolity

This space, which belongs to a Public-Private Association, the authorities in the port of Mazatlán consider that it has not been intended to be used as a party room, for which reason the political society in Sinaloa has expressed its rejection and disapproves of this act, since Despite the fact that no municipal resources have been allocated, there has been an effort on the part of the State and the Federation, for which reason the indignation has raised a blister in those who see this federal and state effort summed up in an event hall.

