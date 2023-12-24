In the Italian hamlet of Capocastello di Mercogliano in the province of Avellino, not far from Naples, two mothers stand next to Jesus instead of Mary and Joseph at the nativity scene. Priest Vitaliano della Sala wants to show that there can be different types of families and families, besides the traditional family. But that has sparked anger among conservative Catholics and politicians in Italy.
