M.an may doubt that all self-proclaimed “Reich Citizens” have an idea of ​​Germany, the German Reich and its legal position. Anyone who commits crimes because they do not recognize this order is simply a criminal, and under certain conditions even a terrorist. And especially those who appeal to the Federal Constitutional Court may say that they still live in the German Reich (which is no longer called that today) – but they have no single reason not to recognize today’s democratic order.

Reinhard Muller Responsible editor for “Zeitgeschehen” and FAZ Einspruch, responsible for “State and Law”.

But why is it not allowed to wave the flag of the Reich in front of the Reichstag building? The black-white-red flag is not forbidden. It has its origin in the colors of the Teutonic Order and Prussia, was the flag for warships and merchant ships of the North German Confederation from 1867 to 1871, and the flag of the German Empire from 1871 to 1919. In 1919 the Weimar Constitution determined: “The Reich colors are black, red and gold.” The Weimar Republic retained the Reich war flag, but in 1922 chose black, red and gold as the colors instead of black, white and red in the upper left field. From 1933 to 1935 the black-white-red flag and the swastika flag of the National Socialists were hoisted together, in 1935 the party flag with the swastika became the national flag.